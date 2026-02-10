Vlite Furnitech secures BIS certification, becomes India's second furniture company to achieve the Milestone

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Vlite Furnitech, a leading modular office and institutional furniture manufacturer in India, today announced that it has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification under IS 17634 for storage units, becoming only the second furniture manufacturer in the country to achieve this recognition. The BIS certification underscores Vlite Furnitech's long-standing commitment to quality, safety, and manufacturing excellence. It aligns with the company's vision to support India's growing demand for high-performance furniture solutions across corporate offices, educational institutions, laboratories, and other professional environments. "Securing the BIS certification is a proud milestone in Vlite Furnitech's journey. This achievement demonstrates our adherence to robust Indian standards while offering customers reliable, durable and safe storage solutions. It also validates our efforts to strengthen India's furniture manufacturing ecosystem with products that meet quality expectations locally and internationally," said Vishnu Sharma, Co-founder, Vlite Furnitech.

Vlite Furnitech's portfolio spans a wide range of furniture categories tailored for modern workplaces and learning environments: * Workstations Modular and linear office workstations designed for flexibility and ergonomic comfort. These systems adapt to dynamic office layouts and evolving team structures. * Storages BIS-certified storage units, including office cabinets, pedestals, modular lockers and shelving systems engineered for efficiency, longevity, and secure organisation. * School Furniture Classroom benches, chairs, study tables, bookshelves and other student-centric furniture built to enhance learning environments with comfort and durability. * Lab Furniture Laboratory benches, stools and safe storage solutions designed for scientific spaces where precision, safety, and reliable performance are critical.

"Our focus has always been to design products that support productivity and well-being, whether it's a collaborative workspace, a classroom, or a laboratory. The BIS certification reinforces that philosophy and gives our clients additional confidence in the performance and compliance of our storage solutions," added Sharma. Founded in 2008, Vlite Furnitech has earned a reputation for creating modular, ergonomic, and stylish furniture solutions for corporate offices and institutional settings across India. With its quality-first approach, the company continues to serve a broad clientele, delivering end-to-end furniture solutions that harmonise design, functionality, and Indian manufacturing standards. About Vlite Furnitech Vlite Furnitech is a premier modular office and institutional furniture manufacturer with expertise in workstations, storage units, school furniture, lab furniture, and other custom solutions for modern spaces. The company combines innovative design, durable materials, and ergonomic principles to deliver functional and visually appealing furniture that meets the evolving needs of workplaces and learning environments across India.

