PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 22: Voqalize today said it gives existing applications, websites and AI agents a voice interface that can listen, see context, respond and act, without rebuilding the application. The company says teams can have it running in about an hour, either through Plug & Play, where Voqalize manages the AI agent and the voice experience, or through a developer integration into their own backend. https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS2018300/heads-up-final-1080p.mp4?id=OA3032583 Imagine telling a clothing app: "I've got an outdoor wedding in Napa on the 20th. I need something under two hundred that goes with the shoes I bought in the spring." The app pulls those shoes from your order history and lays out six options beside them. "Not the floral. Show me the second one in the navy." It swaps the color and puts the shoes next to it. Then it adds: "You sent back a medium from this brand last time, so I picked the large. It arrives on the 17th." You look it over and tap buy. That is the shift Voqalize is building for: voice not as input, but as an interface to software.

Fast facts - Apple's iOS 27, released in September, lets Siri read what's on a user's screen and take actions inside apps - Google reports that roughly one in five Gemini Live conversations now add a camera or screen share, with voice used in 63% of interactions across Gemini's 1 billion-plus monthly users - A Censuswide survey of 700 business leaders and consumers for Voices, published Jan. 28, 2026, found that 55% of consumers say voice is their primary AI interface, while only 29% of companies have deployed customer-facing voice AI Dictation Proved People Will Talk to Their Software Dictation and notetaking apps are among the fastest-growing categories in consumer AI. Wispr, valued at $2 billion, and Granola, valued at $1.5 billion, have both built large user bases on a simple premise: people would rather talk than type, once the transcription is good enough. Wispr says the habit sticks. After six months, its average user writes 72% of their characters by voice.

The category is already moving past that original pitch. Wispr raised its most recent round on a case for going "beyond dictation." Granola is expanding from a meeting notetaker into what it describes as a context layer for company AI. Superhuman acquired the notetaker Fathom in September. Talking to software stopped being the hard part. What people do with that voice next, and how directly it's built into the products they already use, is where the category is headed. "The next billion people coming online won't type their way onto the internet. They'll talk their way on, in whatever mix of languages they speak at home." Sripathi Krishnan, Co-founder, Voqalize

Voice Is Moving From Typing Substitute to Default Interface Voqalize's argument is that voice is moving from a typing substitute into the default way people use an app: a running conversation, not a single dictated sentence, where the app listens, responds and can act on what's on screen, with the interruptions and mid-task changes of direction that come with a real conversation. That mirrors a broader shift already underway on the phone line, where most current "voice AI" is still built around short, scripted calls that book an appointment or qualify a lead and then hang up. Apple's iOS 27 and Google's Gemini Live both point at the same shift: voice agents that can see a screen and act on it rather than just transcribe speech.

How Do You Add a Voice Interface to an Existing App? An existing application or device connects through Voqalize rather than being rebuilt inside a new platform: Voqalize supplies the two-way voice channel and the ability to read and act on whatever is on screen. Businesses choose how much to hand over. With Plug & Play, Voqalize manages the AI agent and the voice experience. With a developer integration, businesses add Voqalize's voice capabilities to their own backend while keeping control of their AI agent and workflows. In some deployments, that voice is paired with a face on screen as well, so the person on the other end has something to talk to, not just a voice in the room. Sripathi Krishnan, the company's co-founder, has argued that the harder part of that conversation may not be how fluently the agent talks, but how well it listens and knows when to stay quiet. Voqalize also works across Indic languages, because conversations in India often move between languages mid-sentence. A majority of Indian internet users already engage with content in Indic languages. Voice also makes software accessible across languages and across literacy and input constraints.

Building Toward Plug-and-Play Voice, Across Apps and Devices Today, adding Voqalize to a product means connecting an existing application or device through a single interface, without rebuilding it inside a new platform. Voqalize says its near-term work is on extending that same one-connection model further, so that adding two-way voice to a new app, or to a device beyond the phone and the browser, becomes a plug-and-play step rather than a custom integration. That direction follows a broader move already visible in the industry: voice infrastructure is consolidating around shared frameworks instead of one-off builds, and AI tools are increasingly connecting to each other through standard connectors rather than custom code written for each pairing. Voqalize says it intends to be the layer that makes that same simplicity available for voice specifically, across whatever app or device a company is already building for.

"Soon people will judge an app by how well it understands them, the way you judge a shop by whether the person behind the counter gets what you mean." Samkeet Jain, Co-founder, Voqalize Voqalize is available today for teams adding a two-way voice interface to an existing product or AI agent. Early deployments include in-app assistants for mortgage servicing workflows, legal clause review, and authenticated banking support. Voqalize was also named one of the 30 products in YourStory's Vibecode30 2026, a showcase of emerging AI-native builders in India. About Voqalize Voqalize is a voice AI platform that makes it easy for businesses to add two-way voice conversations to their applications and AI agents across 60+ Global and Indic languages. With Plug & Play, Voqalize manages the AI agent and voice experience for you. With our developer integration, businesses can add Voqalize's voice capabilities to their own backend while keeping control of their AI agent and workflows. Go ahead and build your next voice-enabled applications with us on voqalize.com.

Media Contact: Samkeet Jain / +91 8147514179 / Samkeet@voqalize.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)