Vossle releases v1.5: Inline AR for SEO

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vossle, a No-Code WebAR development SaaS platform that enables businesses to create augmented reality in under one minute, recently included a new feature of 'Inline AR' to its capability. Vossle released its latest product version (v1.5) with the feature to embed Augmented Reality (AR) experiences into any website to make it more intuitive for users thereby improving SEO parameters and making the website rank higher on search engines like Google and Bing.
With this Vossle update, users can now experience augmented reality while they are scrolling through the website content. Digital content creators have the ability to embed Face Filters or 3D AR experiences on their web pages through this.
The benefits of Vossle's Inline Augmented Reality Feature are Increased Session Duration, Enhanced User Experience, and Fast AR Content Loading. Search Engines like Google and Bing give a ranking boost to websites on which users spend more time. Additionally, Google's latest release mentioned how the world's largest search engine will give high value to websites which give a great user experience to visitors. Vossle helps improve all these factors for website owners.
"With the latest release of Vossle, we are introducing conversion-driven AR experiences to the world. This revolutionises how we consume information on websites and gives a never seen before ammunition to website owners to rank higher on search engines," explains Mr Prafulla Mathur, co-founder of Vossle.
Here is the YouTube link to see a mobile version of Vossle Inline AR Feature - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULD6PGRFiBY)
(https://vossle.com/blog/virtual-glasses-try-on) This is a live demo of Vossle's Inline AR in a blog talking about AR Virtual Glasses. While reading the blog a user can instantly experience a face filter with 3D glasses in real-time. All this without leaving the website, imagine the opportunities it opens up.
