VVDN's Vision Business Unit expands design, manufacturing capabilities on high-end camera solutions with AI/ML

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): VVDN Technologies is expanding its capabilities in design and manufacturing of High-end Camera Solutions with advanced edge AI processing.
VVDN's Vision Business Unit has invested in gaining expertise on several high-end intelligent camera platforms including AI processing functionality to deliver high-speed edge analytics with reduced power consumption.
High-end platforms expand the opportunities to develop AI-equipped cameras/vision solutions, enabling a diverse range of applications in the surveillance, enterprise, fleet management, consumer, retail, smart city and industrial equipment industries. VVDN comes with experience in developing and manufacturing the below mentioned solutions in the camera/vision space for OEMs and Product Companies:
* Dash Cams
* Video Conferencing Cameras
* Security Surveillance Cameras/NVRs
* Thermal Cameras with Video Analytics
* 360 Degree High End Cameras
* Automotive Solutions
"VVDN is investing in Vision space and one of the major focus areas of Vision industry is High End Intelligent Platforms which is considered to be the next milestone in the vision space. Our team comes with proven and deep expertise in areas such as: dual sensor integration, video stitching, image tuning, AI/ML, data modeling, edge computing which helps in delivering sophisticated and secured camera based solutions to customers," said Sreejith, Vice President - Vision Business Unit.
Working on all AI subsets including machine learning, deep learning, convolutional neural network (CNN), VVDN is developing power efficient, on edge AI based camera devices. In addition dedicated VVDN's Video Labs help in testing and validating solutions with efficacy. Company has strong relationship with silicon vendors and strong infrastructure and delivers best in class camera/vision based solutions to Tier 1 and Tier 2 global OEMs across various industry verticals.
"Customers are looking for solutions powered by latest advances in Camera, AI and Computer Vision. The industry use cases today demand powerful on-device intelligence, camera processing and security. Fully understanding the rise of AI on edge, VVDN has invested a lot on gaining competency on the latest platforms available from all major silicon companies in the market. In addition our end-to-end services from engineering to manufacturing makes us the preferred partner of our customers. Global OEMs today capitalize on our capabilities and experience and get their next generation solution designed, developed and manufactured in the accelerated time to market," said Vivek Bansal, President Engineering - Vision.
This story is provided by PRNewswire.
