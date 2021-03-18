Wecript - The first Indian private search engine disrupting the global search engine market

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/Public Media Solution): We live in the Internet era, where everything is just a click away. Whether it's ordering our daily grocery, food, clothes, furniture, or footwear, online shopping is the new norm. One can't envision a day without the web.

Well, with this comes the risk of sharing our personal information on online platforms. Recently, the tech-goliath Google has been questioned on their security and trust policies as they have been actively collecting the user data and individual information.

The private search engine is the need of the hour. The sKarn Robotics is the first tech-giant to have introduced Wecript - a private search engine that lets you search without taking a chance with your privacy.

It has the best state-of-the-art technology that makes the web safer and better for internet users. Imagine you are no longer bombarded with the ads of the products that you just surfed.

Imagine you can talk freely over the messenger or calls without the fear of being overheard. Life would be much better if privacy is given the highest importance along with the advent of science and technology.

The sKarn Robotics has taken a step forward towards the "Make In India'' and "Digital India'' initiative. A self-reliant India is the dream of millions of people. Furthermore, this is conceivable when the Internet world becomes a boon with complete data privacy.

The Wecript search engine runs on its own in house extraordinary browser highlights like private download manager, clean design, app lock, reader mode, etc. The in-built wecript browser provides extra layers of security from data tracking and data leakage, relieving the users from privacy issues. Thus, next time you don't have to think twice before accepting the cookies track request or sharing your information on the web.

An Internet user would love to surf the web peacefully rather than worrying about multiple things that might occur due to data leakage. Wecript search engine is the best solution for all the users around the globe. Apart from taking care of the user's privacy, this search engine also offers impressive features like image search, safe search, fast search, the option to choose your country, accurate information, etc.

According to sKarn Robotics and Wecript Founder, The Karn he has a strategy of Data privacy and online security that are two essential components of today's internet world, along with that he is constantly analyzing startup performance and technology trends and drawing up appropriate plans of action in response, his business strategy is very simple; he is working to provide users private and secure online experience. Changing times have also brought about changes in the types of threats people are facing, Wecript product line has come forward to address this threat and reassure people that it is their privacy no other tech giants have the authority to take that from users, The karn said.

If you support "Make In India and Digital India'', an initiative by PM Narendra Modi, It is time to support tech startups like The sKarn Robotics (https://skarnrobotics.com) Wecript is an excellent move towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Check out their latest products and new features by visiting their search engine (https://wecript.org) You may also visit the play store and download Wecript- for your data safety and security.

