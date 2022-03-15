'Whatsuridea' - India's first crowd sourcing, content creation & idea sharing platform for the Media & Creative Industry

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/SRV): With a unique concept to connect brands, Media Houses, and content creators, Whatsuridea is India's first crowdsourcing, content creation, and idea-sharing platform for Media, Entertainment and creative industry.

Understanding the imperative need for content creation and that content can be a great asset for brands, media houses. Whatsuridea brings together creative thinkers, brands and media houses to curate holistic and impactful Advertising, scriptwriting, lyric writing, music composition, and promotional content.

Whatsuridea platform innovatively bridges budding and professional talents and creators to register themselves on the platform and move a step closer to achieving their dream. With unlimited opportunities, these content creators can participate in different contests like writing for an Ad copy, Scriptwriting, lyric writing, and music composition and win cash prizes for showcasing their talent and passion. The platform also provides creative minds to connect and work for brands, media houses and enhance their professional portfolio.

On the flip side, the brands and media houses can easily find extraordinarily talented and skilled creators from the pool that matches their requirements. To find the best marketing and promotional content, brands have to simply post a contest stating their content needs and reward the best creators from the innumerable entries that have been registered for their ideas and talent. Brands can pick and choose from the best content concepts from the treasure trove and reward the creator.

Highlighting the uniqueness and the unconventional approach of the recently launched platform, Shyamsunder Gedam, Founder and CEO of, Whatsuridea shared, "There can be no business without optimum marketing and content has become one of the most important aspects of marketing and brand communications. However, while content is considered to be the king, we at Whatsuridea firmly believe that only the right content is the king. A thoughtfully generated content can help brands to create and retain a top of the mind recall, thereby creating a positive impact of its end-users or key stakeholders. Therefore, the right content is not only the king, but the kingdom that drives a brand's, media house's consumer and audience outreach, marketing and communication needs. Two Brains are always better than one and creativity is not bounded by gender, age, geography, education and experience. it only relies on Individual talent that is inbuilt in you."

Alka Yadav, Co-Founder & CMO further added, "97 per cent of advertisements and movies do not get viral or fail to make an impact due to lack of right content. Whatsuridea acts as a bridge between content creators, brands, media houses that are constantly looking for effective ideas that can cater to their long-term goals. The Indian advertising market was valued at nearly INR 670 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11 per cent during 2022-2027 to reach INR 1253.2 billion by 2026. With a constant rise in visually appealing and thoughtful concepts, our platform connects advertising and movie making creators a podium to exhibit their talent and be rewarded by brands and media houses for the same who execute their ideas."

With an aim to make a difference with its distinctive and one of its kind services, Whatsuridea is launched with India's biggest scriptwriting contest, encouraging all the scriptwriters and content creators to showcase their talent and a chance to win 10 lakhs cash prize award for the best script. The platform is a one-stop-shop for both big and small brands and media houses that are constantly looking for creative minds and out-of-the-box thinkers for ideas and concepts. Currently, the platform brings together a plethora of creators in the field of music composition, lyric writing, advertising, photography, scriptwriting, graphics, and visual arts.

