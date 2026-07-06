PNN New Delhi [India], July 6: Speak Social and TTIluxe today announced the launch of The Longevity Hub, a premium wellness community designed to reshape how brands and consumers engage with holistic wellbeing. The Longevity Hub transcends a community - it is a dynamic, curated ecosystem where wellness, nutrition, fitness, beauty, and lifestyle seamlessly intersect. In partnership with GMR Aerocity, The Longevity Hub is hosting its inaugural event, uniting renowned wellness leaders like The Wellness Co, Looks Salon, Kama Ayurveda, Paradise Wellness Laser and Skin, Modern Bazaar and to many more. This exclusive gathering will amplify brand voices, forge authentic connections, and deliver immersive experiences, empowering consumers with direct access to the innovators shaping the future of holistic health.

From clean nutrition and mindful living to biohacking, mental wellness, and beauty from within, each edition of The Longevity Hub unites pioneers, experts, and founders defining what it means to live better, longer, and stronger. Every edition delivers an immersive experience for both brands and consumers. Guests can explore curated brand showcases spotlighting next-generation products in wellness and lifestyle, attend expert-led panels with doctors, nutritionists, athletes, and cultural leaders, and participate in masterclasses offering practical tools for sleep, movement, stress management, and nutrition. Dedicated experiential zones invite visitors to touch, taste, and experience wellness firsthand. Voices Behind The Longevity Hub "I don't believe wellness has a size, an age, or a starting point. I believe it begins the moment you choose yourself. That's exactly why we created The Longevity Hub," said Kanika Paul, Curator & Founder, Speak Social

"Wellness is no longer optional -- it's essential. It should be central to how we live, not an afterthought. Eating right, staying fit, and prioritizing wellbeing aren't luxuries anymore; they're necessities," said Deepali Mathur, Co-Curator & Founder, TTIluxe & EH Communications. For brands, The Longevity Hub offers visibility with impact. For consumers, it offers discovery with depth. The Longevity Hub isn't just a moment -- it's a movement. Built by Speak Social and TTIluxe, the community is committed to advancing a culture of longevity through education, experience, and connection. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)