WhizHack Technologies and IIT Jodhpur TISC launch India's 1st multi-tiered cyber security certified training for school going teenagers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): WhizHack Technologies, in partnership with IIT Jodhpur TISC (Technology Innovation and Start-up Centre), has launched India's 1st Multi-leveled Teenager Program that is exclusively curated to inspire teenagers to combat online attacks and also to pave a career pathway in Cyber Security Industry - one of the highest growth global industries with a 0 per cent unemployment rate. WhizHack is aiming to revolutionize the concept of learning by pioneering in providing virtual labs and India's most prestigious TISC IIT-J certification to students successfully completing the training program.

Teenagers across the country will have the opportunity to crack codes, fix security flaws and examine the trails left behind by cyber criminals as part of a new learning experience they can take part in from home.

First Level for the course is Cyber Ninja Awareness Program where kids learn about cyber hygiene and opportunities, Level-2 Cyber Samurai is especially designed to pave students' career paths, and the final Level - Cyber Guru Advanced Program is the complete learning program that makes the kids industry-ready. The three-tiered training will have self-paced modules, complemented by live mentoring and doubt clearing sessions by the industry experts in addition to access to live simulations labs to provide hands-down experience to the kids. After the completion of first tier, students will receive a Certificate of Completion from WhizHack Technologies, while those kids who ace Cyber Samurai and Cyber Guru will be awarded by the Certification from IIT-J TISC.

The program is an initiative to introduce cyber security training at the school level for the betterment of children's future and the society as the dependency on the digital space is even expanding. "India needs to create mass scale ecosystem of young cyber defenders and WhizHack & IITJ TISC endeavour is to build a sustainable & self-reliant digitally secure India. We want teenagers to work on gamified cybersecurity challenges based around cracking codes, finding and fixing security flaws and dissecting digital trails left behind by criminals, all as part of a game. Through these programs, young people will learn the concepts and ideas that real agents use when dealing with real cyberattacks and lay the foundation for their bright future in this flourishing industry," said Kaushik Ray, Co-founder, and COO of WhizHack Technologies.

WhizHack Technologies is India's 1st vertically integrated cyber security organization, developing security softwares, providing managed security services and building training program across diverse segments. WhizHack and IIT Jodhpur have an MoU for the establishment of a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) for innovations in Cyber Security, AI, and IoT. It also has forged deep scientific collaboration in strategic fields with top knowledge institutions in Israel, the USA, Canada, EU and Israel.

