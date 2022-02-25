Who is Aruna Goud? The only Indian designer at Fashion's Finest AW 22 London Fashion Week*

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/PNN): Aruna Goud, the renowned businesswoman, and fashion designer has become the only Indian designer to present her lavish collections at Fashions Finest AW 22 London Fashion Week, dated from February 18 to 22. She was also the only fashion designer to showcase her exclusive collection at the Cannes film festival 2021.

Fashion has become an essential and inevitable part of today's generation. The fashion industry in India has evolved beautifully over the past few decades. The brilliant Indian artists have showcased the country's dressing sense and have brought originality with the blend of new trends. Aruna Goud, the founder of Indian Glam Fashion Week and label brand Almara by Aruna Goud, has made India proud by showcasing her stunning collection at Fashions Finest AW 22 London Fashion Week, held at St John's Church Hyde Park, February 19, 2022.

Fashions Finest AW 22 London Fashion Week -

The Fashions Finest AW 22 London Fashion Week has thrilled everyone as fashion designers showcased their exclusive designs on the show carpet. The five-day event commenced on February 18 and lasted till February 22, when plenty of swoon-worthy looks was displayed. Many designers came in front with their exclusive winter and autumn collections, while others launched their new fashion on the show. The show had incredible selections of fashion trends, catwalks, digital events, campaigns, and many more. Despite some dramatic events that occurred in the capital, the show still turned out to be a hit.

Almara by Aruna Goud-

Aruna's label brand Almara by Aruna Goud provides an exclusive collection of comfortable outfits while keeping in mind the fashion trends. Her eponymous collection is artistic and creative to meet the desires of all fashionistas. Indians go crazy during the wedding seasons. They are known to spend lakhs to get incredible bridal costumes to make their look wedding-perfect. Almara stores are well known for their exclusive bridal collection with stunning Indian weaves. Her stores are located in Hyderabad and Goa, where you can go and check the exclusive bridal couture that points out India's aesthetic value and rich culture. Aruna believes that one must not wait for the right moment. If you want to do it, put in the right kind of effort and positivity, and surely you will be able to achieve whatever you want.

Starting her career from the city of Hyderabad, Aruna has gone beyond anyone's imagination. She has done many shows in different parts of the world. In an interview, she revealed that more than 150 fashion designers have participated in her event to present their best collections. The designer has two stores in Goa and the production setup in Hyderabad. All her production process happens in Hyderabad, and products are sent to the stores. Aruna's all shows have been a successful event. She has become one of the best fashion designers India can ever have.

Her fresh designs have set a benchmark in the fashion world and have made India proud many times. She is a perfect example for those seeking a career in the fashion industry that nothing is impossible if you are determined to do it.

