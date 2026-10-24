VMPL New Delhi [India], October 24: Loopie brings UN ECE R44/04-certified European car seat safety to Indian families with the Loopie Lap, engineered with added side-impact protection to fit both ISOFIX and seat-belt cars on Indian roads. Every day, millions of Indian children travel by car, yet far too many still ride unrestrained or in seats that don't meet recognised safety standards. As awareness grows, more parents are asking a harder question than "Which car seat looks good?" They're asking, "Which one will actually protect my child in a crash?" Loopie, a premium baby-gear brand founded by Akriti Gupta and featured on Shark Tank India, was built to answer exactly that. The result is the convertible Loopie Lap, Loopie's baby car seat in India.

Child car seat safety matters because the physics are unforgiving. In a collision, an unrestrained child, or one in a poorly secured seat, faces a much higher risk of serious injury. A properly certified, correctly installed car seat is one of the most effective ways to protect a child on the road. That is why certification is not a marketing detail for Loopie. It is the starting point. The Loopie Lap carries UN ECE R44/04 certification, the European safety standard for child restraints. It is engineered with a 5-point harness and grows with the child from birth to around 12 years (0-36 kg), across Groups 0+/1/2/3, in both rear-facing and forward-facing modes, so families invest once in a seat that keeps protecting their child at every stage.

Why R44, and not the newer R129? It was a deliberate call. Gupta says India is more ready for an R44, for two reasons. - The cars: R129 is primarily designed for ISOFIX-compatible cars, which works well in Europe, where the market moved to ISOFIX-only cars a while back. India still has both types on the road. - The rules: R129 requires babies to stay rear-facing up to 15 months. With child-restraint rules only loosely applied in India, Gupta believes most families would not follow that requirement in practice. R44 does not test for side impact, so Loopie added it to the Lap itself: integrated side-impact protection, plus extended side wings that add coverage around a child's head, neck, and upper body. In her words, the result is "a strong, cozy, full-coverage car seat which is right for India.

Loopie has also designed the Lap for the reality of Indian cars. Because ISOFIX anchor points are not mandatory in India, many global car seats do not fit local vehicles. The Lap installs both ways securely, via ISOFIX with Top Tether or the standard three-point seat belt, so it is compatible with the full range of cars on Indian roads, not just premium models. Safety should never be a luxury or an afterthought; it should be the baseline," said Akriti Gupta, Founder of Loopie. A car seat is the one piece of gear standing between your child and the road. Parents deserve to know it's been held to a real, recognised standard, and that it will actually fit the car they drive. That's the promise we built the Loopie Lap around.

Certification is only part of the picture. Even a certified seat protects a child only when it is used correctly: the harness should sit snug, the seat should be firmly secured with ISOFIX or the seat belt, and young children should ride rear-facing for as long as the seat allows. Small habits like these matter as much as the label on the box. When choosing any car seat, parents should check three things: a recognised safety certification, a secure fit in their own car, and a seat that suits their child's weight and age. The Loopie Lap is built around all three.

The Loopie Lap convertible car seat is available at the Loopie website and at Loopie retail locations. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)