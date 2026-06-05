SMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 5: For years, IELTS was considered one of the most important steps for Indian students planning to study or settle in Canada. A strong English score was often enough to improve immigration opportunities. However, alongside IELTS preparation, French has also become an important part of Canada PR planning for many students over the past few years. More students are preparing for French-language exams to strengthen their Canada PR profiles. As Canada increases its focus on attracting French-speaking immigrants outside Quebec, French is increasingly being viewed as both an immigration and career asset. Canada has been actively supporting Francophone communities outside Quebec through its immigration policies. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that the Government of Canada has exceeded its Francophone immigration target for 2025, reaching about 8.9% of admissions of French-speaking permanent residents outside Quebec. And as a part of the 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan, they will continue to increase the targets i.e. 9% in 2026, 9.5% in 2027, and 10.5% in 2028.

To support this goal, IRCC has also announced category-based selection draws and additional 5,000 federal selection spaces for French-speaking applicants under Express Entry. These spaces will be in addition to the annual Provincial Nominee Program allocations and will help reduce the shortage of Francophone and bilingual workers by attracting top global talent. Another one of the biggest advantages of learning French is the additional CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) points available under Express Entry. Candidates with strong French-language proficiency can receive 50 extra points, especially when combined with English-language skills. Since Express Entry cutoffs are highly competitive (500+ for general draws), even a slight increase in CRS score can improve the chances of receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA).

Furthermore, French-specific draws have also attracted attention because of the lower CRS cutoffs. In early 2026, these draws have frequently seen cutoffs in the 370-400 range, providing a much more accessible pathway compared to general categories. The February 2026 draw (8,500 ITAs) was the largest French-language draw in Express Entry history, signaling that IRCC is accelerating its Francophone immigration targets. This has encouraged many students to prepare for French alongside IELTS as part of a broader immigration strategy. The growing demand for French has also increased interest in TEF Canada and TCF Canada exams, both officially accepted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) as proof of French-language proficiency. These exams assess listening, reading, writing, and speaking skills based on Canada's language benchmark system. Since the exams are structured and time-based, many students prefer formal preparation before attempting them. Institutes such as La Foret French Class are helping students prepare for TEF and TCF exams alongside IELTS preparation for Canada PR pathways.

While the initial motivation is often PR, French proficiency offers lasting professional advantages. Canada is a bilingual nation where industries like healthcare, customer service, education, government, and hospitality highly value employees who can communicate in both English and French. Being bilingual enhances workplace adaptability and can set a candidate apart in a crowded job market. While French does not guarantee employment or permanent residency, it can strengthen a candidate's overall profile in Canada's bilingual environment. The word is out. From online forums to study-abroad communities, awareness of French-language immigration pathways is spreading rapidly across India. Students now regularly hear about CRS points, category-based draws, and bilingual immigration strategies while planning their study abroad journey.

However, experts continue to note that immigration success depends on multiple factors including education, work experience, age, and overall CRS score. Still, Canada's growing focus on Francophone immigration is encouraging more Indian students to prepare for a bilingual future. If you are serious about your Canadian dream, now is the time to embrace the bilingual advantage. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered immigration advice. Immigration programs, CRS scores, draw results, and eligibility criteria may change without notice. Readers should verify all information through official IRCC and Government of Canada sources or consult a licensed immigration professional.

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