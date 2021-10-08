Work apps to be as engaging as everyday apps; Darwinbox's appointment of ex-Salesforce Director promises a paradigm shift

By Darwinbox'S Appointment Of Ex-Salesforce Director Promises A Paradigm Shift

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Globally best-rated HR technology platform on Gartner Peer Insights, Darwinbox, announced the appointment of Usha Vikas Patri to its Executive Leadership team.

The ex-Salesforce UX Director joins the Darwinbox team as the Director and Head of Design and will be pivotal in driving the organization's pursuit of product excellence to the next level.

The products a working professional uses for personal needs (Uber, Facebook, Amazon etc.) and business needs are at complete dissonance. Over the years, enterprise tools have had a reputation of being unengaging and complex to use. As the only enterprise software that touches every employee in an organization, all the way from the boardroom to the shopfloor, it is critical for an HRMS to be as user friendly and engaging as everyday consumer apps. Darwinbox has not only been cognizant of this need, but since its inception it has always aimed to transform the interaction between workforce and technology by bridging this 'digital divide'.

Usha's addition to the Darwinbox's leadership team is a step towards pushing the envelope on the user experience and product design agenda further.

Usha brings a wealth of UX and UI experience to her new role of building the design vertical at Darwinbox. She will be responsible for creating a high-performing team dedicated to product design, defining the HCM software's UX design language and strategy, increasing product stickiness and cementing the design processes to deliver the best quality of user experience (UX).

Usha comes with 17+ years of experience in various leadership positions held at organizations like Salesforce, Innominds, Kony, Oracle and Cognizant. At most of these organizations, she was instrumental in transforming the contribution of design and UX; from being a part of a larger department to being identified as a separate vertical, commanding a voice in the C-suite.

Speaking about her appointment, Usha said, "It's an interesting time to be in Darwinbox where we, as a company, are imbibing the culture of design thinking and bringing UX to the forefront of product development. As we scale globally, our aim is to create meaningful, accessible and delightful experiences for our customers and end-users."

"As we continue to lead UI/ UX in the HCM space, making robust investments in R & D with an aim to 'consumerize' enterprise software and revolutionize the experience for our users and prospects is not just an aspiration but a commitment. I am confident that Usha, with her wealth of experience and a deep passion for her work, will enable us to take the experience several notches higher for our product that is mature, futuristic and caters to the global market," said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-Founder of Darwinbox.

Backed by Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia India, Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya and others, Darwinbox is trusted by 600+ global enterprises and recently became the #1 rated cloud HCM on Gartner Peer Insights with an overall rating of 4.8.

Darwinbox's HCM suite has witnessed a massive surge in adoption since the pandemic (200% growth) and is known for being among the earliest to launch game-changing experiences like voice-first HR bot and Whatsapp integration for all things work. Today, Darwinbox serves over 1.3 million employees across 90+ countries including Asia's largest conglomerates and fast-growing technology unicorns like Adani, Mahindra, Kotak, TVS, Arvind, JSW, NSE, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Bharti AXA, Nivea, T-Systems, Swiggy, Bigbasket, Delhivery and more.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)