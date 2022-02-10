World Bank collaborates with WorkIndia for migratory trends Data on India's blue-collar workforce

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): International financial institution World Bank has partnered with WorkIndia, India's largest technology-based recruitment ecosystem, to understand the recent migratory trends of the blue collared workforce.
The Govt of India has mandated the World Bank to understand how the pandemic has affected the blue collared workers in the country. Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a shift in the migration pattern of blue-collar workers. subsequent lockdowns and pandemic waves led to workers going back to their hometowns due to the absence of employment.
This collaboration with WorkIndia will enable the World Bank to get access to anonymized data of 22 million candidates, one of the largest in the country. WorkIndia has a database of 13 billion data instances of employer-employee activities on its platform related to hiring and employment in the Blue-Collar sector.
Florence Kondylis, Program Manager and Senior Economist, Economic Transformation & Growth Research team of the Development Impact Evaluation Group at the World Bank in Washington DC, said: "The Development Impact Evaluation Group of the World Bank is excited to initiate a research partnership with WorkIndia, who has demonstrated to us the deep understanding of the Blue-Collar Worker. Their platform provides a useful setting for documenting the challenges that marginalised groups face when searching for jobs. This partnership will also help isolate ways in which we can facilitate the job-search process for these same groups."
Nilesh Dungarwal, Co-founder, WorkIndia, said: "WorkIndia has been at the forefront when it comes to recruitment of the traditionally disadvantaged communities such as young workers, female applicants, and migrant blue-collar workers. Work India's historical data will be perfectly suitable for documenting labour market dynamics."
