World renowned masters, wellness pioneers at JKYog International Festival of Yoga 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The JKYog International Festival of Yoga from Jun 15-21, 2021 in celebration of International Yoga Day (Jun 21) is the biggest annual festival for wellness attracting thousands of people worldwide.

It is organized every year by (https://www.jkyog.org/)JKYog Worldwide headquarters, the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas.

This year, in the festival's seventh and biggest iteration to date, several world renowned masters - including Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Swami Mukundananda, Sadhvi Bhagavati Saraswati, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Urban Buddhist Monk Dr Bhante Saranapala, Dr Nitaisevini are gracing the occasion. Global pioneers/stalwarts in the fields of Yoga, Ayurveda, Wellness and Integrative medicine such as Dr Leo Galland, Dr Smita Naram, and others will also deliver special LIVE talks.

The free, virtual event, offering 100+ sessions by experienced teachers, is poised to attract a diverse global audience.

Register for this FREE event at: (https://www.radhakrishnatemple.net/)

Celebrating the True Spirit of Yoga on International Yoga Day

The global yoga and wellness industry is worth billions of dollars today.

At the JKYog International Yoga Fest 2019 Bollywood Actor Sanya Malhotra posed a question to Swami Mukundananda,"What are your thoughts on the commercialization of Yoga - there's goat yoga, power yoga, hot yoga?"

Swami Mukundananda responded by stressing the spiritual aspects, "Yoga is a divine science that has been passed from generation to generation. Very often there is a perception in the western world that it's just another form of exercise. So like you have Zumba, Pilates - now Yoga has added to the mix. And add to that the penchant of the Western world for creating a business model out of everything and that has led to the so called commercialization of Yoga. Yoga refers to two things. First is the state of the union of our consciousness with the complete and second, Yoga is also a set of transformative techniques and methodologies for us to harmonize our personality at the physical, mental, intellectual spiritual levels so that we may achieve this union. For that many tools are offered like the physical postures, the breathing exercises, meditation, mantras etc."

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati concurs, "Yoga is union, but it isn't just a union as we always say of our nose to our knees; it is the union of our self to the divine; when we really start living Yoga in every minute and every moment, then we heal and we bring healing to the earth."

Transforming the Global Yoga and Wellness Landscape

The United Nations theme for International Yoga Day 2021 is Yoga for Wellbeing, recognizing Yoga as a valuable tool in improving holistic health and providing stress relief.

As the world battles the COVID pandemic, mental health has taken center stage. Incidents of depression and anxiety, especially among children, are rising.

JKYog has pioneered free online wellness and life transformation programs through the JKYog Academy, JKYog Center for Indian Culture and Education and Prem Yoga. These programs provide joy and purpose in life amid challenges, through higher Yogic wisdom.

In 2020 JKYog introduced the first ever known global virtual Yoga Festival.

Anu Huang, from Michigan USA, who attended in 2020 said, "Even though Yoga has become widespread, JKYog brings awareness of the true meaning of Yoga through this festival."

United States Senator John Cornyn conveyed his appreciation, "The value of the programs offered at the festival by world-renowned experts is inestimable, and the variety of sessions provide something for people from all lifestyles. It brings the global community together to connect, experience and transform through yoga, spreading health, wellness and positivity."

Expert Speaker Lineup

Below are highlights of just some of the speakers at this year's festival.

Swami Mukundananda, senior disciple of Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj, is a global spiritual leader, bestselling author and international authority on mind management and Founder of JKYog.

Sadhguru is a Yogi, Mystic and Visionary. Named one of India's 50 most influential people, Sadhguru's work has touched the lives of millions worldwide through his transformational programs.

Swami Ramdev also known as Baba Ramdev is a Yoga Guru, spiritual leader, master of Ayurveda and Founder of Patanjali Ayurveda and Patanjali Yogpeeth.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, PhD is a renowned spiritual leader, motivational speaker and best-selling author. She is President of Divine Shakti Foundation, Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh.

Reverend Dr. Bhante Saranapala, known as the Urban Buddhist Monk, is an award winning much sought after meditation teacher and global public speaker from Canada.

Dr Nitaisevini Devi is a multilingual spiritual leader, whose lectures have been telecast on various media platforms. She has been associated with ISKCON since 1996 preaching Bhagavad Gita wisdom.

Dr Smita Naram is a global Ayurveda authority with 32 years of clinical experience. She founded the Ayushakti chain of international clinics that helped 1.5 million people worldwide to manage chronic diseases.

Leo Galland, MD, a board-certified internist from New York City, is recognized as a world leader and pioneer in integrative and functional medicine. He has appeared in several print and TV media including The Wall Street Journal, CNN, MSNBC, and Fox.

Other speakers include Nrityayoga expert Dr. Sangeeta Pethkar, Nutritionists Ms. Ishi Khosla, Dr. Deanna Minnich; Dr. Deepak Sachdeva Founder director of Medical Yoga centers; Cardiologist Dr. Anand Rohatgi; Urologist Dr. Nick Shroff (Western Medicine and Holistic Living).

Well known Yoga masters such as Crissy Luna, Thomas Taubman, Sasy Cacace are also among the presenters.

JKYog Prem Yoga Wellness Center Inauguration

JKYog's mission of spreading the true knowledge of Yoga for the physical, mental and spiritual upliftment of mankind has accomplished another important milestone: the new Prem Yoga Wellness Center at JKYog Worldwide headquarters, Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas will be inaugurated in an auspicious ceremony on Jun 11-12, 2021. A 200 hour Prem Yoga Teachers' Training is also being offered from Jul 14-28.

Prem Yoga offers one of the world's best Yoga teacher training programs on account of it's rigorous coverage of physical, mental and spiritual aspects of Yoga.

"Yoga means union of the individual consciousness with the Supreme consciousness. When that Yog happens, everything in your personality will become aligned to give you good health at the physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual levels," emphasizes Swami Mukundananda, global spiritual leader and JKYog Founder.

If you want to experience the true essence of Yoga on International Yoga Day, visit this link to register. RadhaKrishnaTemple.net.

