NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: Nine of the world's leading built environment and sustainable finance organizations today launched the Greening AI Data Centers Coalition (GADCC) -- a new global initiative to set clear, credible standards for sustainable data center development as AI-driven demand for computing power accelerates worldwide. The GADCC will develop transparent benchmarks that define what "green" genuinely means for data centers, helping investors, operators, communities and policymakers cut through greenwashing and direct capital toward facilities that reduce emissions while protecting water resources, energy systems and local communities. Founding members are the Building Research Establishment (BRE), the Climate Bonds Initiative, the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB), the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA), the Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA), the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), and World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) -- combining expertise in building certification, performance benchmarking, green finance and sustainability standards.

The need for sustainable data centers Cities around the globe are increasingly challenged by the rapid growth of data centers powering artificial intelligence applications due to concerns about their heavy electricity and water use, their effects on local utility costs, noise pollution, and the relatively small number of long-term jobs they create. Data centers currently consume roughly 1.5-2% of global electricity, and the International Energy Agency projects demand will more than double by 2030. Their water footprint is growing just as fast, so much so that it intensifies the pressure on local water supplies -- with facilities in some regions consuming as much water as a small city. Unchecked expansion risks straining local grids, driving up consumer energy costs and crowding out renewable energy access for other users.

The rapid growth of AI data centers has made the challenge of greening digital infrastructure increasingly urgent. If new data centers are powered by fossil fuels or draw heavily on scarce water resources, they could slow global decarbonization efforts and undermine the long-term viability of AI itself. With investor interest in green data centers rising, there is a growing need for clear, consistent definitions of what "green" AI infrastructure truly means -- backed by transparent data and credible benchmarks that protect communities, energy security and the environment. What the GADCC will deliver The coalition's initial program of work will focus on two priorities:

- Common sustainability criteria: Developing an internationally aligned framework of environmental and social performance standards for data centers, covering energy, carbon, water, waste, biodiversity and community impact. - Market enablement: Supporting the development of credible green finance instruments -- including green bonds and sustainability-linked loans -- for data center investment that meets the coalition's standards. Peter Templeton, President and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), "We are proud to be a founding member of this coalition to accelerate sustainable design and operations in data centers worldwide. As a strategic asset class, data centers are central to technological innovation and economic growth. Through this coalition, we are committing our collective expertise to balancing this growth with responsible development that protects energy affordability, local resources, and quality of life."

James Fisher, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Building Research Establishment (BRE), "BRE is pleased to be part of the Greening AI Data Centers Coalition, bringing together organizations with shared expertise across the built environment. As AI infrastructure continues to expand, collaborative approaches grounded in recognized standards such as BREEAM will be essential to support more sustainable outcomes for buildings, infrastructure and the communities they serve." Sean Kidney, CEO, Climate Bonds Initiative, "Trillions are going into building AI data centers, but without clear standards, it risks becoming a climate disaster. The solutions are simple: use clean energy, recycle water and re-use heat. This coalition is about setting the rules to get that right."

Dr. Christine Lemaitre, CEO, German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB), "Data centers are becoming an increasingly significant subject in Europe too, requiring comprehensive and sustainable planning and implementation in order to minimize any negative implications for climate protection. In this context, the link to the municipal context plays a particularly important role. Developing common standards in a timely manner that work on a global scale is a key task, making our coalition particularly significant." Dr. Chris Pyke, Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), "Data centers are the fastest-growing, most impactful category of real estate. GRESB shares the Greening AI Data Centers Coalition goal of providing investors with the information they need to constructively engage with developers and operators to protect financial value and improve social and environmental outcomes. Investors - equipped with timely and relevant information - can play a key role in making essential data center development safe and sustainable."

Davina Rooney, Chief Executive Officer, Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA), "Artificial intelligence is driving rapid growth in data centers around the world, including here in Australia. As this infrastructure expands, we need clear expectations for sustainability that protect energy systems, water resources, and communities. This coalition will bring global expertise together while recognizing that local conditions, from climate to grid dynamics, must shape how sustainable data centres are delivered." Mr K S Venkatagiri, Executive Director, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), "Greening AI data centers is no longer a choice; it is an imperative for a sustainable digital future. For over two decades, IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) has championed green data centers, proving that energy efficiency, resilience, and scale can go hand in hand. India has total 1.4 GW of total Designed IT Load out of which more than 850 MW of IT load is Green Certified. As AI accelerates demand, sustainability must accelerate innovation. The future of AI must be powerful, responsible, and truly green."

Cristina Gamboa, CEO, World Green Building Council (WorldGBC), "Data centers are rapidly becoming part of the physical fabric of our built environments, with significant impacts on energy systems, water resources and local communities. As a founding member of the Greening AI Data Centers Coalition, the World Green Building Council is proud to help bring together global expertise from across the building and construction sector to define what truly sustainable data centers look like. By setting clear, credible standards, this Coalition will help ensure the growth of AI infrastructure supports climate goals, community resilience and long-term sustainability." Georgina Smit, CEO Designate, Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA), "GBCSA is proud to join this collective effort to develop an internationally aligned framework for greening data centers. As Africa's primary digital infrastructure hub, South Africa hosts over half of the African continent's installed capacity. A standardized definition for 'green data center' is essential to ensure that expansion aligns with national climate commitments, infrastructure capacity, and long-term economic resilience. This is necessary for the market to adopt a 'build-right' rather than a 'build-fast' approach, resulting in a more resilient, investable, and future-fit digital infrastructure ecosystem."

The GADCC is open to additional partners, including investors, data center owners and operators, and climate and water advocacy organizations, to help scale credible action across the global data center market. These organizations are very welcome to apply to join. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)