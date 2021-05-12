Woscher: Leading car accessory brand that is making India' driving experience the best one

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/SRV Media): Woscher, a part of Datson Group, is the leading innovative Auto Accessory brand in India, specially designed to enhance the pleasure of your car-driving experience.

Their products are extremely affordable, portable, easy to use, and comes with a good deal of warranty for every product which makes Woscher a great brand globally. The company is known for its innovative and top-quality products that contribute to safer and fuel-efficient driving.

The company recently launched its incredible Woscher 578 Tyre Inflator cum Vacuum Cleaner 2 in 1, built with high-end technology, which is the best thing one can grab for their car.

They bring premium, pocket-friendly tyre inflators, and vacuum cleaners along with a wide range of products and accessories for you to drive safely and come out of emergencies by inflating the tyres anytime, anywhere.

Without a doubt, Woscher is successful in delivering the right product at the right price. Woscher is becoming the fastest-growing Automotive Company in India because it deeply understands a customer's comfort and the need of the hour in a very cost-effective manner.

The brand justifies its products perfectly and eventually manages to win each and every customer's heart. Woscher aims to become the best supplier of Car Accessories in the global market. In no time, Woscher tyre inflators are now among the Top 10 Tyre Inflators in the World.

Woscher has partnered with 'Makemygaadi.com' as an official online supplier. Along with Tyre inflators, Woscher offers a wide range of Air Compressors, Car Vacuum Cleaners, Car Air Purifiers, Memory Foam Neck Rest, and BackRest.

The Woscher tyre inflators are designed in the USA and are perfect-sized portable air compressors that can inflate a mid-sized bike tyre from 0-35 PSI in two minutes and a car tyre within three minutes. The inflators have a pressure ranging from 110 PSI to 300 PSI.

Woscher Tyre Inflator 802D has the 'AUTOCUT' feature where you can set the desired pressure by pressing the "ON'' button and you can leave it away for other things, and there's no need to worry about overinflating as it automatically stops when the desired pressure is reached

Woscher Vacuum cleaners remove all the specks of dust from the tight areas in your car with their professional vacuum cleaners. The 2 in 1 Vacuum cleaner and Tyre Inflator 120W high suction power and its lightweight and compact design make it very portable, allowing consumers to put it in their car and use it anytime they want.

Ravdeep Singh Chadha & Pankaj Malhotra, Co-Founders of Woscher, say, "Woscher's products are built to help people drive safely as we help them come out of emergencies 24x7 by inflating tyres anywhere and anytime. All our products are CE & ROHS Certified. We make driving life simpler. Woscher has the expertise as a leading global supplier. The company is known for products that contribute to safer and more fuel-efficient driving, and car accessories that enhance the pleasure of your driving experience. We are globally known for getting innovative products in the market".

Woscher Memory Foam Backrest is ergonomically designed to make your drive more comfortable. The memory foam cushion takes shape according to your body posture, retains it to provide extra support and comfort especially for low back pain relief, Orthopaedic Backrest for the car seats, office chairs, wheelchairs, and recliners. The Woscher Car Neck Pillow Memory Foam Headrest Cushion helps passengers rest to relieve neck pain and helps in improving sitting posture as well.

The Woscher Air Purifiers has a True HEPA Purifier Filter for car allergies, pets, smokers smoke, dust, mold, and pollen. The purifier comes with a 3D rotate inlet which gives 360° air purification and has a USB Mobile Charging Point.

The company is definitely one of the most innovative and Fastest-growing brands in the sector of Car Accessories and will soon dominate the world. Woscher promises to serve all its customers with the highest quality and premium car accessories to make every driving experience the best one.

