VMPL New Delhi [India], February 11: XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR completed the Final Recruitment Process for the graduating class of 2024-26, which is an additional milestone for their two-year PGDM (BM) and PGDM (HRM) programmes. The final recruitment process was part of a larger initiative to place the 576 students from both campuses with 145 different recruiting organisations, including 25 organisations that partnered with XLRI for the first time. The strong calibre of the cohort was evident in the fact that recruiters made over 576 domestic offers and 2 international offers during the recruitment process. The results of summer internships were reflected in the fact that 42.5% of students in the cohort received Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), demonstrating the industry's high regard for students' professional capabilities.

The Director of XLRI, Fr. Sebastian George, SJ, expressed his congratulations on this outstanding accomplishment to all of the students, stating, "There are many accomplishments that have made us extremely proud to mentor our students into becoming ethical leaders who can take on key roles in the corporate world throughout India. The fact that this placement period has undoubtedly been a success, even in today's challenging job market, is a tremendous source of pride for us! This is clear evidence from the corporate sector of how well our management program prepares our students for their careers and how quickly they adapt to lead our companies through the changing business environment in which they will operate. Our faculty, who mentor their students, continue to demonstrate their dedication to helping students achieve their goals! Thank you to all of the companies that employed our talented students as members of your organisation".

Key Highlights of XLRI Final Placements 2024-26: * The median salary offered to the batch stood at INR 29 lakhs per annum with the top 10th and 25th percentile average being INR 49.2 lakhs and INR 44.18 lakhs per annum, respectively. * The average salary offered to the batch stood at INR 31.40 lakhs per annum with the highest international offer standing at INR 1.10 Crores and the highest domestic offer of INR 59 lakhs per annum. * No. of new recruiters: 25 * The top domains based on the roles offered were Consulting, BFSI and Sales & Marketing * Accenture Strategy and Consulting, Accenture Technology, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, American Express, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte USI, EY Parthenon, HUL, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and PwC made the highest number of offers among the regular recruiters

* 42.5% of the students received Pre-Placement Offers * New final recruiters included Enparadigm, Firstsource, Hilabs, Indigene, IndiGo Airlines, Nexsales, Razorpay, Salescode.ai, Sunsure Energy, Vikram Solar, Wagh Bakri, Waaree, Zomato Hyperpure among others. Sector-wise Turnout: The top segments based on roles offered were Consulting, BFSI, Sales & Marketing, ITES, E-Commerce and General Management. Consulting firms extended offers to 36% of the candidates. BFSI and Sales & Marketing constituted 18% and 12% respectively and ITES constituted 15% of the roles offered to the students. Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Bajaj Auto, BCG, Deloitte, EY Parthenon, HUL, PwC made the highest number of offers. Other top and legacy recruiters include but not limited to Aditya Birla Group, Asian Paints, Bain & Company, ITC, IndigoEdge, JP Morgan Chase & Co., McKinsey, P & G, TAS and Vector Consulting Group.

Consulting XLRI remains a preferred destination for top consulting firms, including Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology Consulting, Accenture TAP, Aon Consulting, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY Parthenon, EY PAS, GDI Partners, Infosys Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PwC, Samagra Governance, Sutra Consulting, Vector Consulting Group, YCP Auctus and others. The increase in consulting roles is largely due to the growing recognition of XLRI's exceptional talent pool, which is supported by its rigorous academic approach. This interest is further enhanced by the impressive performance of XLRI graduates in renowned management consulting firms globally. ITES, E-commerce, Gaming and Online Services Despite the evolving market conditions, recruitment in the tech sector remains robust, particularly in areas such as Product Management, Analytics, and Programme Management. This year, a diverse range of prominent companies, including Accenture Technology, Amazon, American Express, Doubletick, Eternal, FedEx, Flipkart, Genpact, Google, GyanSys, HCL Tech, ITC Infotech, Media.net, Meesho, Microsoft, Nykaa, Ola, Pine Labs, Playsimple, Tata Electronics, Waaree continue to actively recruit. This ongoing demand for skilled professionals underscores the industry's resilience and adaptability in the face of changing market dynamics.

FMCG, Pharma and Real Estate XLRI continues to be a preferred campus for FMCG companies, with top firms such as AbinBev, Amul, Arvind Fashions, Asian Paints, Colgate Palmolive, Dabur, Diageo, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Godrej Properties Limited, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Kraft Heinz, Lodha Group, L'Oreal, Marico, Mondelez, Nestle, P & G, Pidilite, Reckitt, Tata Consumer Products Limited actively participating in the recruitment process. Roles were offered in Strategy, Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain, Operations and IT to the graduating students. This ongoing engagement underscores XLRI's strong reputation and the industry's continued interest in its talented graduates. BFSI The Finance sector has emerged as a pivotal contributor to XLRI's placements, reflecting its significant evolution over the years. This year, prominent financial institutions such as Avendus, Axis Bank, Barclays, Centrum, Citi, DBS, Deutsche Bank, DSP Asset Managers, FinIQ, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Ergo, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IndigoEdge, IndusInd, InsuranceDekho, Ionic Wealth, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Kotak Bank, L & T Finance, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley, NIIF, NPCI, Policy Bazaar, among others. The roles offered spanned a wide range of financial services, including Front-end Investment Banking, Asset Management, Portfolio Management, Global and Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, Global Markets, Equity Research, and Retail Banking. This robust participation underscores the sector's growing reliance on XLRI's talented graduates.

Automotive, Defence, Energy and Telecommunications Manufacturing & Energy sector witnessed recruiters the likes of which included Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Auto Credit Limited, CarDekho, Castrol, Hero MotoCorp, IndiGo Airlines, Maruti Suzuki, Michelin, Ola, Renew Power, Shell, Tata Steel, Waaree among other firms. General Management and PSU Roles in General Management were offered by conglomerates such as ABG, Capgemini, GMR Group, JSW, JSW One, L & T, Mahindra, Reliance, RPG Group, TAS, Vedanta and other firms. This year marked significant interest from PSUs in XLRI with firms such as BPCL, CPCL, GAIL, IOCL, ONGC etc. visiting campus in various HR and Business Management domains.

HR XLRI holds the distinction of being the top choice for HR studies in the nation, drawing interest from a broad spectrum of companies for HR roles, including ABG, Accenture TAP, Airtel, Amazon, AM/NS, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Colgate Palmolive, EY PAS, FedEx, Flipkart, HDFC Ergo, HUL, ITC, KPMG, Meesho, Nykaa, Ola, Reliance, Sun Pharma, TAS, Tata Steel, Vedanta, and more. The HR positions offered span a diverse range of functions such as HR Consulting, Recruitment, Compensation & Benefits, HR Analytics, and Chief of Staff roles. Leading consulting firms like Aon, Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC specifically target XLRI students for exclusive HR consulting positions, underscoring their confidence in XLRI graduates as the future leaders in HR.

