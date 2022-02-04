SPONSORED CONTENT
XpressBees announces winner of Xpressathon 1.0

February 04, 2022 18:31 IST | ANI Press Release
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): XpressBees, an end-to-end logistics provider is pleased to announce the winners of its first-ever nation-wide coding Innovation Challenge "Xpressathon".

The event received an overwhelming 1700 registrations from participants across India and has awarded INR 500,000 in prizes.

Xpressathon 1.0 attracted great participation from developers, analysts, students, and the coder's community wherein they designed and developed technology solutions that have the potential to solve some of the real-life logistics problems including faster last-mile delivery, geo-intelligence, beyond-the-vision drone delivery, robotics, and providing an overall better customer experience.

Shortlisted submissions were evaluated based on level of innovation, execution feasibility, and impact to the overall value chain by a renowned jury that included - Satya Prakash Ranjan, SVP and Head of Research, Analytics & Data at Fidelity Investments India, Prashant Jadhav, Co-founder, and CTO-Firstcry.com, Harshal Bhoi, Chief Business Officer, B2C XpressBees, Somasudharshan Chandraiah, Vice President Process Excellence and Products, XpressBees and Satish Mani, Head of Technology for the Flights Business at Go MMT and Founder and CTO of Zovi and Little.

Expressing his thoughts at the award ceremony, Harshal Bhoi, Chief Business Officer, B2C XpressBees said, "It's been a great and an enriching experience to watch India's emerging talent build such innovative and powerful solutions. Technology, as we all know is no longer something brewing out of an R & D facility, it is at these events that the future of innovation is built. Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the Xpressathon 1.0 as well as to all the participants who dedicated hours of work to their entries."

Here is the list of prize winners for the Xpressathon 1.0 Innovation Challenge:

Xpress Elite: Winning Team - Chirag Ramesh Hegde, Ayush Yadav and Sushil Adwe from IIT Guwahati

Xpress Pro: 1st Runner Up - Mahendra Dayare from Komatsu, Nagpur

Xpress Prodigy: (Special award for Student Champion) - Sonakshi M and Sujal Garg from Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, New Delhi

XpressBees is amongst the fastest growing end-to-end logistics companies. In addition to the e-commerce (B2C) division, XpressBees' vision to evolve into a strong full-service logistics organization reflects in our new lines of businesses like 3PL, B2B Xpress, and cross-border operations.

Our strong domain expertise and constant focus on meaningful innovation have helped us rapidly evolve as the most trusted logistics partner of India. We have progressively carved our way towards best-in-class technology platforms, an extensive network reach, and a seamless last mile management system.

