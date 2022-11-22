Yakult Danone India makes sustainability the focus by going solar with SunSource Energy

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yakult Danone India Private Limited today announced the successful commissioning of Yakult Group's first ever global Solar plant installed at their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Haryana, India.

The Solar project is developed by SunSource Energy, a leading provider of solar-based energy and storage solutions to commercial and industrial (C & I) customers. Setting up of this solar plant is in line with Yakult's global Environmental Vision 2050.

This project is a testament of Yakult Group's commitment to take concrete actions to achieve the sustainability vision and targets announced in March 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Hiroshi Hamada, Managing Director, Yakult Danone India, said, "We believe in driving sustainability and growth through this initiative together with the right partner in SunSource Energy and we have leveraged their global experience and history of timely project implementation. We have not only reduced our dependence on conventional sources of energy, but we will also see a positive change in future. Strategically, we are looking at key trends to drive growth of our business and we see India as an exciting market. As a leading Probiotic fermented milk drink brand, we are trying our best to be exemplary and innovative both on the technical front and business model sides."

Tomoyuki Iwama, Director, Yakult Danone India Private Limited added, "Sustainability is extremely important for Yakult Danone India. We are proud to lead the sustainability agenda for the Yakult Group by becoming the first manufacturing facility in the Yakult system to set-up a solar plant. SunSource Energy has helped us by delivering this innovatively designed project which has maximised the solar output for us."

Kushagra Nandan, Co-founder, Managing Director and CEO, SunSource Energy remarked, "SunSource Energy is proud to be associated with Yakult Danone, which is a prestigious organisation with a rich 85+ year history. The Yakult Group is focused on sustainability, and we are delighted they chose us to help them in their energy transition journey."

Adarsh Das, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, SunSource Energy said, "We are honoured that the Yakult Group has chosen us as their partners for their first ever global solar plant. This partnership is a testament to our team's knowledge and expertise in the solar energy sector. As a leading provider of solar based energy solutions, we are proud to work with leading global giants such as Yakult Danone, in their journey towards net zero."

This project incorporated innovative engineering to maximize the on-site solar capacity. The project is a unique combination of rooftop, ground mounted, and carport solar solutions and will cater to up to 25% of the plant's energy requirement. The project is expected to generate approximately 8.8 lakh kWh of clean energy annually and will offset 810 tonnes of CO2 emission every year.

SunSource Energy has been working for more than a decade in the renewable energy space supporting Commercial and Industrial customers in their energy transition journeys. With a presence in major states in India, SunSource provides solar solutions to clients across industry verticals such as Food and Beverage, Automobiles, Cement, Pharmaceuticals, Data Centers.

Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. is a 50:50 JV between Groupe Danone of France and Yakult Honsha, Japan. The JV was formed in 2005 to manufacture and launch probiotic products in the Indian market. The company pursues its global mission of contributing to the health and happiness of people around the world, by making people better informed about the positive effect of probiotics on health.

SunSource Energy is a leading provider of solar-based energy and storage solutions to commercial and industrial (C & I) customers and manages the entire lifecycle of distributed solar projects. Headquartered in Delhi NCR, the company has a portfolio of over 400 MW of solar power projects, deployed, contracted, and under-development, across 24 states in India and Southeast Asia. SunSource is a subsidiary of SHV Energy, a 125-year-old Dutch multinational.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)