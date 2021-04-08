YouWe Nissan overwhelms a Magnite customer with 100 per cent cashback

You would like to read
New Delhi, [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaYouWe Nissan has delivered a 100 per cent Cashback on Magnite under Nissan's Valentine Program to a lucky customer Sourabh Bhattacharya who had booked his Magnite on December 31, 2020.
Rakesh Srivastava, MD of Nissan Motors himself handed over the keys to the lucky customer at YouWe Nissan's Faridabad Showroom in presence of Rajeev Bakshi - Chairman (YouWe Nissan), Puneet Gandhi (YouWe Nissan), Pawan Sharma (GM Sales YouWe Nissan), Ashish Anand (Business Head North/East Nissan Motors) and Mudit Gupta (RM, Nissan Motors), Rahul Bagga (ASM Nissan Motors).
Rakesh Srivastava - MD, Nissan Motors added, "We try to inspire from the customer & be customer-centric, we live customer and we want to live customers. We put all of our focus in being customer-centric, we strive to give them highest value proposition while ensuring we stand on their expectations." He also added we have added over 1000 workforce to increase the production.
Rajeev Bakshi - Chairman, YouWe Nissan added, "We have a strong and rapidly increasing team to go next level with Nissan. We added a new showroom in Faridabad during the COVID-19 period last year. With our network of 3 showrooms (Okhla, Bhikhaji Cama Place, Faridabad), we aim to delight every customer that walks in. With Nissan Motors having over 1000 per cent YoY growth in Feb 20'/Feb 21', we aim to reach even better maths soon."
Pawan Sharma, GM YouWe Nissan emphasized, "Nissan Motors's Magnite is a game-changing vehicle which has definitely silenced many critics. It has jumped places on the sales chart having the best growth rate. Going by the increase in demand for Magnite, Nissan may soon overtake others to come at good position. At the price point, Magnite was launched, it is eye-catching for everyone. The car has been receiving very positive feedback from the recent owners which proves it is a well-engineered Japanese designed."
YouWe Nissan is a dealership that promises to be different than other dealerships in a good sense, where Chairman Rajeev Bakshi can be seen walking around, he loves receiving customer's feedback call himself. It proves how much they strive for customer satisfaction. They ensure fastest delivery timeline and customer delight. YouWe Nissan has 2 service centers (Okhla, Faridabad) and 3 showrooms (Okhla, Bhikaji Cama Place, Faridabad).
