ZEEL's Mind Wars app reaches 111K downloads on Google Play Store!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/PNN): Mind Wars, the popular edutainment mobile app developed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone in terms of app installations, with over 111 k downloads on the Google Play Store within few weeks of its App Launch. The app has garnered immense popularity among teachers, parents, and students who are looking for a fun and engaging way to test and enhance their knowledge.

Since its launch, Mind Wars has been receiving rave reviews from users, and the app's engagement is rapidly growing on a daily basis. The app has also received an impressive rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store as of 6th February 2023.

Umesh Kr Bansal, Executive Vice President, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, "We are thrilled with the overwhelming response that Mind Wars has received from users across the country. The app's growing popularity is a testament to its unique offering of fun and engaging quizzes that help users improve their knowledge."

He also added "Our commitment to making an accessible educational ecosystem across the country has been the driving force behind the development of Mind Wars. We believe that knowledge consumption should be an enjoyable experience, and our app is designed for it."

Mind Wars offers a wide range of quizzes that cover various subjects, including mathematics, science, history, general knowledge, and current affairs. The app also allows users to compete with their friends and other users, making the experience challenging, fun and memorable."

The success of Mind Wars is a testament of ZEEL's commitment to innovation and their understanding of the changing needs of Indian consumers. Mind Wars is continuously evolving to provide users with the best possible experience, and Mind Wars is just one example of it.

Mind Wars has been a harbinger of a new wave of education, with its brilliant activities providing holistic knowledge to the students. This modern approach to education has enabled Mind Wars to attract student participation and registrations from around 695 districts (94.5 per cent) across the country. These numbers are only a reflection of the success of Mind Wars in the country, with over 37,000 schools and teachers from over 14,000 schools, being a part of its family. Since 2019, Mind Wars has been on a mission to make every student smarter, not just academically but also proficient in general knowledge and current affairs. With the previous year having witnessed some landmark feats being achieved, Mind Wars is poised for giant strides in this year.

