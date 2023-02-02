Zymrat announces a first-of-its-kind Community Subscription Offer Plan (CSOP) fundraiser with Tyke

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/SRV): Zymrat, India's leading athletic brand, has launched its Community Subscription Offer Plan (CSOP) in association with Tyke, allowing startup enthusiasts to subscribe to the company. In a first-of-its-kind fundraising effort, the Bengaluru-based company is inviting the community to support its aggressive growth journey. Launched on Tyke, the CSOP has already been subscribed by 400 per cent, with nearly 500 subscriptions made to the company. With a simple 4-step process on Tyke, consumers can digitally subscribe to high-growth startups on the platform.

"Our journey to be India's performance major has been driven by the sheer love and support of the community. "And with this fundraiser, we're allowing the community to be a part of our story which they've helped write," said Ujjawal Asthana, cofounder and CEO of Zymrat.

With a 70 per cent customer retention rate and a Rs 2,500 AOV (average order value), Zymrat has adopted a technology-first approach to its products. With multiple technology trademarks to its credit, its engineered performance wear has seen major adoption from elite coaches and athletes across India. The startup spends aggressively on superior raw materials to make apparel that is zero-odour, ultralight, and high-performance.

"Our technology and products are tailored with India in mind." We understand what the Indian fitness enthusiast is looking for, which is often ignored by most global brands, resulting in products that solve challenges and improve performance. "The apparel industry in India was begging for innovation, and we're solving it at a price that is comfortable," said Ankita Riva, co-founder and COO of Zymrat.

The startup is backed by Dominor Investments, Anicut Capital, LetsVenture, Aditya Somani, Mridumesh Rai, Rashmi Daga, and Mahesh Agarwal, among others.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)