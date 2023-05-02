A commitment to excellence: Lotus Group poised to lead the charge in transforming India's IT landscape
.
Gurgaon, India - Lotus IT Infrastructure, a renowned name in the IT industry, is set to revolutionize India's rapidly growing IT infrastructure. With years of experience in handling critical data and delivering high-quality solutions, Lotus is well-equipped to meet the needs of India's evolving IT landscape.
Lotus's expertise in this field will help transform India's facilities into knowledge warehouses by sustaining critical infrastructure for storage systems. The company's proven track record and commitment to quality have earned it the right to handle critical projects for BCG and Samsung in the past.
Under the vision of its founder and manager, Aman Srivastava, Lotus IT Infrastructure is now set to take the lead in the corporate sector of Gurgaon.
The company is committed to delivering the highest quality of service, and its team of experts will be responsible for managing servers, testing and fault-finding, locating connectivity, termination and physical testing of Cat6/Cat7 cable outlets, rack dressing, dressing of all desks with cable tie/Velcro tie wherever required, labeling of patch cords, physically checking of all ports at user end, and labeling on panels/LIU/faceplates.
Lotus IT Infrastructure has an impressive track record of delivering high-quality IT solutions, having worked with prestigious clients such as BCG and Samsung in the past. With this experience and expertise, Lotus is well-positioned to take on the challenges of managing critical data and infrastructure for India's growing IT industry. The company is committed to delivering exceptional services and helping to transform India's IT infrastructure into knowledge warehouses that will power the country's growth for years to come.
"We are excited to take on this challenge and contribute to India's rapidly growing IT infrastructure," said Aman Srivastava, Founder and Manager of Lotus IT Infrastructure. "Our team's expertise and commitment to quality will help us provide exceptional services to our clients."
Lotus IT Infrastructure is set to lead the charge in transforming India's IT landscape and creating knowledge warehouses that will power the country's growth for years to come. For more information, visit their website at https://lotusgrp.co.in/
First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:33 AM IST