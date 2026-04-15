New Delhi [India], April 10: As India becomes more mobile, more digital and more globally connected, the nature of risk has evolved significantly. Emergencies today are no longer isolated events. They are time-sensitive, cross-border and often require immediate coordination. FY26 marked a defining year for Across Assist as it continued to scale its protection and incident response infrastructure. Over the past year, the company strengthened its position as one of India’s fastest-growing platforms in this space, expanding both its service network and customer base while deepening its technology capabilities. It closed FY26 with a customer base of 5 million+, driven by increasing demand for travel, automobile, electronics and home categories.

The company’s partner ecosystem also saw significant expansion. Today, the platform operates through 10,000+ service partners globally, including 3,000+ hospitals, 2,000+ specialist doctors, 10,000+ roadside and repair partners, and a large network of air ambulance partners all over the globe, enabling real-time coordination for almost 90%+ Indian pin codes and 190+ countries worldwide. This scale has translated into meaningful operational impact. In FY26 alone, Across Assist successfully managed 1 million+ service requests spread across 15,000 pin codes and 150 countries, spanning medical coordination, roadside assistance, device protection and home services. Average response times improved by 30% with the help of AI and tech intervention, reflecting a stronger, more reliable service experience.

A key focus area during the year was the integration of technology into operational workflows as they continued to build its technology-led engine, enabling features such as real-time tracking, automated request routing, digital claim initiation and proactive communication. As a result, 50% of service requests were handled through partially automated workflows, reducing delays and improving coordination within large, distributed networks The company also expanded its enterprise footprint, onboarding 35+ new institutional partners including travel, mobility, financial services and consumer electronics sectors. This strengthened its B2B2C and B2B2E models, allowing capabilities to be embedded directly into customer journeys. From a financial perspective, 60% revenue growth in FY26 with sustained profitability, underscoring the efficiency and scalability of its operating model.

Commenting on the year, Neeraj Verma, Founder and CEO of Across Assist, said, “FY26 has been a year of strong execution and scale for us. As customer expectations evolve, the focus is no longer just on providing support, but on how quickly and effectively that support can be delivered. We have continued to invest in building a robust partner network and integrating technology into our operations to improve response times and visibility. The opportunity ahead lies in creating proactive systems rather than just being reactive and becoming increasingly intelligent and responsive to customer needs.” Looking ahead, Across Assist plans to further strengthen its automated model, expand its global partnerships and deepen its presence. The focus will remain on improving efficiency, enhancing customer experience and building a more connected, data-driven incident response ecosystem.

As the landscape continues to evolve, the company is positioning itself at the intersection of scale, technology and real-time coordination, shaping the next phase of protection and response infrastructure in India.