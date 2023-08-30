AltG: This New Age Conglomerate Is The Latest Media Mogul
A deep dive into AltG's innovative strategy of building the future of the B2B Intelligence in India, led by founders Poornima Vardhan and Taponeel Mukherjee.
By Ashish Gupta
Picture this: a symphony of computer screens setting the stage for a mesmerizing dance of statistical models, each step meticulously charting the landscape of the B2B intelligence market. Amidst this high-tech ballet, phones buzz and ring non-stop while analysts masterfully navigate Zoom calls with laser-focused determination.
In contrast, imagine AltG's "Local Market Intelligence Researchers'' in 350+ corners of the country: These field operatives in Jharsaguda, Mandawa, Guntur, Kottakkal etc, transmitting the latest market revelations like modern-day messengers. Now, if it's a regular Friday afternoon, you've got a front-row seat to the AltG World - A new age conglomerate.
AltG has become synonymous with a whole new way of building and scaling businesses in India.
The AltG Advantage - Local Operator Meets Global Capital Allocators
AltG's unique advantage stems from its founders, Poornima Vardhan and Taponeel Mukherjee. While they have extensive Wall Street Investment Banking experience, they have spent the last ten years operating, building and scaling businesses across industries in India. Poornima says," Our first love is Building. The experience of operating on the ground and gaining local entrepreneur knowledge in India gives you an unmatched advantage. We deeply understand India's operational, regulatory and financial landscape, having had significant experience across retail, aviation, finance, healthcare and real estate in India." With a proven track record of success, having generated over $20 Billion of opportunities, their portfolio companies generated double-digit returns.
AltG's unique advantage stems from its founders, Poornima Vardhan and Taponeel Mukherjee. While they have extensive Wall Street Investment Banking experience, they have spent the last ten years operating, building and scaling businesses across industries in India. Poornima says," Our first love is Building. The experience of operating on the ground and gaining local entrepreneur knowledge in India gives you an unmatched advantage. We deeply understand India's operational, regulatory and financial landscape, having had significant experience across retail, aviation, finance, healthcare and real estate in India." With a proven track record of success, having generated over $20 Billion of opportunities, their portfolio companies generated double-digit returns.
The biggest secret to AltG's success is The APEXX Formula, a proprietary system designed by Poornima and Taponeel that maps and translates the macroeconomic data into micro-information collected from thousands of points of on-ground research and billions of data points globally.
Powered by the APEXX Formula, Poornima and Taponeel have set their eyes on taking over India's B2B Intelligence.
Zinbase: The Constellation Software of B2B Intelligence Businesses
According to AltG's Principal, Taponeel Mukherjee, "While investigating over 52,000 unlisted Indian private companies and mapping them with the most successful business models globally, we realized something extraordinary: The B2B market intelligence businesses were an exact match to Constellation Software's vertical software businesses."
According to AltG's Principal, Taponeel Mukherjee, "While investigating over 52,000 unlisted Indian private companies and mapping them with the most successful business models globally, we realized something extraordinary: The B2B market intelligence businesses were an exact match to Constellation Software's vertical software businesses."
Led by Mark Leonard, Constellation Software is a serial purchaser concentrated on the VMS segment - "vertical market software", i.e. software specialized for a particular trade or sector, generally custom-designed by small teams of developers. Since its debut at $70M at the Toronto Stock Exchange, Constellation Software has increased in value by around 70,000%, currently valued at about $49B.
Looking at The APEXX Formula's results, a lightbulb had gone off in Taponeel and Poornima's head; essentially, they realized that "These Indian B2B intelligence companies are generally in oligopolistic markets, and the players share the lion's share of the market while posting higher margins, higher growth, are asset light and have recurring, stable revenues. A bit like the vertical market software businesses as a whole... but better. These B2B intelligence businesses have another major advantage: India's High Growth. While India is growing at 7%, this sector is growing at 15-20%, and then there are companies within the sectors growing at 30-50%." Poornima adds.
Zinbase: Monopoly Business With 15-20X MOIC
Taponeel says "Further, these B2BI companies maintain in-depth customer relationships and continually improve their products. So, there's a very high level of trust with customers that's very difficult for competitors to replicate. So, even if a competitor tried to enter these niche markets with a similar product at a lower price, it wouldn't make sense for these customers to switch to the other company because there's no way they'd be able to afford it. There's no reason to change supplier when everything's going well, and the budget associated with this expense is minimal in relation to overall costs. So, to sum up, these B2BI companies are very high-quality companies with a strong pricing power that interests us at AltG."
Taponeel says "Further, these B2BI companies maintain in-depth customer relationships and continually improve their products. So, there's a very high level of trust with customers that's very difficult for competitors to replicate. So, even if a competitor tried to enter these niche markets with a similar product at a lower price, it wouldn't make sense for these customers to switch to the other company because there's no way they'd be able to afford it. There's no reason to change supplier when everything's going well, and the budget associated with this expense is minimal in relation to overall costs. So, to sum up, these B2BI companies are very high-quality companies with a strong pricing power that interests us at AltG."
And The Businesses are queuing up
Thus, AltG's Poornima and Taponeel established Zinbase, a holding company that specializes in acquiring India's highest quality B2B Intelligence companies. Through its centralized platform, AltG improves the company's operations, and thus profits, by using strong managerial capabilities and industrial organization, innovative capital constructions, cutting-edge technological tools and clever brand management techniques to reinvent the businesses for the digital age.
Thus, AltG's Poornima and Taponeel established Zinbase, a holding company that specializes in acquiring India's highest quality B2B Intelligence companies. Through its centralized platform, AltG improves the company's operations, and thus profits, by using strong managerial capabilities and industrial organization, innovative capital constructions, cutting-edge technological tools and clever brand management techniques to reinvent the businesses for the digital age.
With several B2BI businesses already a part of Zinbase, hundreds of these old school small family run businesses are queueing at AltG's door for a reset for the digital age and the next phase of growth.
Financial Sponsors are Partners not competition
Zinbase enjoys a unique position where there is limited to no competition. Taponeel states," These smaller companies don't interest most venture capital / private equity managers, who don't waste time on companies worth a few million dollars. We view financial sponsors and venture capitalists as our partners. These PE firms have billions of dollars of dry powder but struggle with high-quality deal flow in India. With Zinbase, we have a truly symbiotic relationship with pure financial investors who partner with us for capital and, in turn, generate exceptional returns in line with 12-15x Multiple On Invested Capital (MOIC)."
Building Businesses of Tomorrow, Today
AltG's proven track record of success exemplifies a unique type of Builder that combines operational excellence with exceptional capital allocation skills. This is the future of businesses in India, and AltG is building it.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : Intelligence
First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 3:27 PM IST