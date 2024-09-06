Brand Realty Group Expands Footprint with New Land Acquisition Near Manesar
.
Brand Realty Group has successfully acquired and registered 8.5 acres of land in Bilaspur, near Manesar. This region is rapidly emerging as a key industrial and warehousing hub, attracting over 100 companies. The acquisition positions Brand Realty Group strategically in a high-growth area, with Signature Global, a leading real estate developer, also initiating projects in the vicinity.
The group plans to acquire additional land and develop an Industrial colony project, either independently or in collaboration with a reputed developer. This planned project, supported by Haryana’s Enterprise Promotion Policy, will feature both industrial and residential plots, as well as various amenities such as exhibition areas, hotels, community centers, and shopping facilities.
This move follows Brand Realty Group’s recent successful exit from a similar venture on Sohna Road, where the investment period was around two years. The group’s notable past investments include Windsor Park in Indirapuram, Windsor Greens in Noida, Tradex Towers in Noida and Greater Noida, and Picasso Centre in Gurugram. This latest acquisition underscores the group’s strategic focus on high-potential real estate opportunities.
Disclaimer : The company Brand Realty Investor Group has issued this press release and it is paid for by them. Readers are advised to do adequate independent research before making an investment decision. Business Standard does not carry any responsibility or liability for any financial or material loss arising from the direct/indirect use of the information provided in this article.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : Investor wealth
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 12:57 PM IST