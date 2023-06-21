India, June 20, 2023: In a nation like India, renowned for its youthful internet user base, the digital ecosystem has emerged as an inexhaustible wellspring of information, influencing the choices of its users in terms of entertainment, online searches, and purchases. Resultantly, comprehending consumer needs and behaviors today has become a challenging endeavor.India's real estate market is no exception. It has also long been plagued by the lack of resourceful information & insights when it comes to property prices. This absence of transparency often leaves potential buyers and sellers in the dark, creating challenges in making informed decisions about their property transactions.In India, property prices have often been shrouded in secrecy, making it difficult for potential buyers to obtain accurate information about prevailing market rates. This opacity is aroused by various factors, including the involvement of multiple intermediaries and the absence of a centralized and comprehensive database of property transactions.Clicworth - Towards Digital Data Empowerment In Indian Real EstateLack of transparency in property prices is a deterrent to potential investors seeking stable and predictable markets. This opacity in property prices hampers their ability to assess risk and make informed investment decisions ultimately hindering the flow of capital into the real estate sector and limiting its growth potential.However, a pioneering solution has now emerged in the Indian property market in the form of Clicworth - an online property valuation tool. This innovative platform has successfully tackled one of the most enduring challenges in the Indian real estate landscape by offering a readily accessible solution to the consumers.Launched in 2022 by Clicbrics, India’s largest digital residential real estate data platform, Clicworth leverages advanced algorithms and data analytics to provide buyers and sellers with instant, free, and accurate property valuations.The innovative and user-friendly platform considers location, property type, amenities, infrastructure, and recent market trends. By using real-time market data and robust AI-based statistical models, Clicworth ensures that users receive reliable and up-to-date property valuations, eliminating the need for guesswork or relying on unreliable sources.Enabling The Power To Know More: Beyond Just Buy & SellLooking back at how it all started, Rohit Malik, CEO of Clicbrics, stated, "In our quest to address the needs of the Indian consumer, we initially embarked on a journey with Clicbrics to tackle the prevailing challenges within Indian real estate. However, as we delved deeper into the real estate landscape, we identified a pressing issue: the lack of fair pricing mechanisms for property transactions. Hence, we built a platform that could offer unrivaled price transparency to empower and protect the interests of the new-age consumer.”With this vision, Clicworth was born—an innovative tool revolutionizing how individuals approach property transactions.Users can visit the Clicbrics/Clicworth website and enter basic details about their property, such as location and property type. Within seconds, they receive an accurate valuation report, providing valuable insights into their property's current market value. This online property valuation tool is currently active in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Noida, Lucknow, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.Keeping People FirstStressing on understanding consumer behavior,Rohit asserted, "In the current landscape, it has become evident that being present at the right moment when consumers require guidance holds more significance than pursuing a constant and widespread presence. From conducting thorough research to comprehending the intricacies, Indian consumers genuinely long for transparent, practical, and timely information. Clicworth is exactly the result of this.""Clicworth distinguishes itself by its unwavering commitment to democratizing the real estate experience with accurate property valuations online. The platform's free service makes it accessible to anyone from anywhere, enabling individuals to obtain reliable property valuations at their fingertips. By removing the financial barriers associated with property valuations, Clicworth is empowering buyers, sellers, and investors to make informed decisions about their real estate transactions - thereby enabling a more efficient real estate ecosystem in India", he further stated.With a user-centric approach, Clicworth has become a trailblazer in the Indian real estate market, transforming it into a healthier investment climate characterized by fairness, trust, and efficiency."As we forge ahead, we remain steadfast in our commitment to revolutionizing the Indian real estate landscape. We will continue redefining the industry standards and empowering consumers with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions in pursuing their dream homes," concluded Rohit.About Clicbrics:Clicbrics is an Indian digital residential real estate platform built to empower informed investment decisions by making data as the cornerstone of successful real estate transactions. The platform integrates cutting-edge technology and comprehensive data analysis to give users unparalleled insights into property prices enabling them to evaluate properties objectively and confidently.