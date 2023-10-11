Emerson's Journey Through the Pandemic: Insights, Adaptations, and Future Directions
By Anil Bhatia, VP and MD, Emerson, India
The pandemic of COVID-19 was the most challenging time for us and we had to take many tough decisions during peak covid period that had significant impact on our organisation, the way we served our customers, employees and business partners. And this would be a relatable situation for many of the organizations across the globe. There was no higher priority for Emerson than the safety of our employees, customers, business partners, and communities. Globally, we had implemented progressive safeguards for the health and well-being of our employees and for those that they have contact with, according to prescribed best practices and policies from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and other agencies.
Emerson's goods and services support critical infrastructure for industrial, food and medical ecosystems in India, globally and we stayed committed to extend our full support to them during COVID-19 times. Our manufacturing locations were fully operational as per the COVID-19 norms supporting the critical infrastructure of the country, including production facilities for power, water and wastewater, energy, pharmaceuticals, refining, medical supplies, face mask productions, control and automation for critical infrastructures, ventilator technologies, preparing for the vaccine, critical diagnostic components. As a special mention, I would like to again express my sincere thanks to the offices of the Central and State Governments for their extra ordinary support during those tough times. All our sales and head quarter teams operated virtually to support our customers.
Also for our site services, we had developed the strongest virtual capabilities in the Automation Industry for our customers to leverage and minimize our and their team's travels and exposure, like Virtual Factory Acceptance Tests (vFATs), to support our customers.
- How did you make that decision, and what were the big learnings from all of this?
At Emerson, safety of all our employees is more than a priority. It's one of our core values. Keeping our safety priorities and strictly following the local country COVID norms, we navigated positively, through this historic crisis that the world witnessed.
Few of the major learnings from this crisis are as below,
1. I believe resilience, agility and strong communications with our teams and our customers have helped our organisation to respond more effectively to the crisis.
2. Hybrid work policy: All our Emerson offices has a remote work policy available, in India except for the manufacturing sites, for all others, our employees can choose to work from home for 2 or 3 days. Monday's are collaboration day and so all of the employees are in office on Monday's and for the rest of 1 or 2 days, they can plan to be in office consulting with their supervisors.
3. Working in virtual environment: Meeting our employees, office colleagues on Microsoft Teams, or Cisco WebEx or other virtual platforms is now the new normal. Even for our customers it has become an easy, and cost efficient way to conduct meetings and avoid unnecessary travel costs if not required.
4. While there were many things to be unlearnt, one important lesson also learnt was the importance of meeting face to face with customers or our employees, it is impactful and conveys much more deeper insights to the conversation and helps in creating the bond, which to some extent is missing during the virtual meetings.
5. There is also now that we have more exposure to virtual environment as compared to pre-covid and it has it's own pros and cons.
First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 2:30 PM IST