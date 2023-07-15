Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Flowace, an emerging time-tracking software, is swiftly gaining global recognition for its highly optimized automated time-tracking and employee monitoring system. In an industry saturated with numerous advanced time trackers and employee monitoring systems, Flowace sets itself apart with its exceptional incremental ROI feature, automated attendance, AI-based magic timesheets, and more. Incremental ROI entails consistent perks and features added for clients to cater to their evolving requirements at ZERO extra cost.Compared to prominent time-tracking systems available today, Flowace offers a robust foundation that consistently delivers valuable updates to users free of charge. In its most recent update, Flowace has introduced several notable enhancements to further enhance its functionality. This month, the software has introduced productive/unproductive screenshots, along with an automated timesheet narration providing clear insights into employees' primary time-consuming websites, apps, or URLs. They have also added a remarkable feature to automatically capture the network bandwidth information of users such as IP address, exact geotag location of daily login & logout, ISP download speed, upload speed, ISP provider etc.,Tarun Kodnani, Flowace founder, states, "Many of our clients have experienced significant revenue losses as a result of employee moonlighting, a prevalent issue in remote work environments. While moonlighting is inherently unethical, its occurrence during core work hours can severely impact productivity, leading to client dissatisfaction, subpar outcomes, and substantial revenue leakages. To address this issue and promote accountability, our automated timesheet tool meticulously captures every aspect of employee activity throughout their active work period. This includes tracking idle hours, missing hours, and actual hours worked, providing managers with valuable insights to combat moonlighting and ensure the productivity of remote employees throughout the day."The automated timesheet feature not only tracks billable time but also identifies unclassified time spent on specific URLs. In case these URLs raise suspicion, managers or leaders have full visibility and can review them.Additionally, the Flowace software offers an intuitive screen capture option that allows managers to assess productive activities for employee evaluations. The duration, timing, and frequency of these screenshots can be fully customised user-wise by managers or administrators. However, to uphold privacy standards, only the document header or URL is captured for review. The software ensures that the contents of the entire screen or documents are never captured.Varun Kodnani, Founder of Flowace, explains, "Optimal productivity is crucial for remote working companies and service-based businesses that operate on an hourly payment model. However, capturing complete screenshots of an employee's screen can be seen as excessive. Therefore, we provide productive and unproductive screenshots that promote employee accountability while respecting privacy guidelines. We only capture titles and URLs to ensure compliance with privacy and ethical standards."The productive and unproductive screenshots serve as a valuable tool to assess where employees allocate most of their time and assist managers in guiding them towards optimizing their productivity. It also brings peace of mind to remote working teams, ensuring that employees remain focused on ethical activities during work hours. Additionally, to ensure the utmost security of screenshots and prevent any information from being taken out of context, the company has migrated from SQL CE to SQLite. This migration enhances performance, security, and application reliability for desktop users.Flowace continuously offers cutting-edge updates tailored to meet the needs of busy users, ensuring that employees receive timely appraisals while remaining accountable to their respective companies. As a result, managers can access precise evidence of productivity without the burden of developing organizational biases, while remote working processes are streamlined seamlessly.All the advanced features are currently available to all existing Flowace clients, while new users can immediately enjoy the full range of state-of-the-art functionalities provided. 