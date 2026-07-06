India is undergoing a massive digital transformation, and at the heart of this revolution is PhonePe, enabling seamless payments and financial services for over 700 million registered users across Bharat. When you build at this kind of population scale, handling millions of transactions every single day, one thing matters above everything else: Trust. In the fast-evolving Fintech landscape, building trust goes hand-in-hand with robust compliance. Fintech companies operate in a highly regulated maze, constantly aligning with dynamic guidelines from multiple regulators Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SEBI, and PCI DSS standards and many more. Traditionally, corporate compliance processes have been viewed as a long process of dense legal frameworks, creating administrative bottlenecks and delays. But at PhonePe, we believe compliance shouldn't slow innovation down; it should empower it. By integrating Generative AI (GenAI), customized Large Language Model (LLM) interfaces, and automated workflows, we are transforming compliance from a reactive gatekeeper into a proactive, strategic driver of operational integrity.

Navigating the Regulatory Maze with Agenthub The biggest friction point in corporate governance is often the latency associated with policy queries. When product and engineering teams are moving fast, waiting days for a compliance roadmap can delay critical launches. To solve this, we are leveraging Agenthub, a proprietary, PhonePe-built Agentic AI tool to create localized sources of truth. Instead of compliance teams manually parsing through endless documentation, Agenthub acts as a specialized knowledge-retrieval engine. When a complex query is raised, the platform executes a precise call to advanced LLMs. We configure these models with strict objective logic (a low temperature coefficient) to eliminate ‘hallucinations’ and ensure maximum accuracy. Rather than blindly scanning a document corpus, custom scripts map contextually relevant parameters directly to the model's prompt window. The output data is delivered in clean, organized and structured formats, enabling internal enterprise applications to automatically flag risk levels and render real-time alerts with seamless precision.

Smart Contract Reviews: Moving From Days to Minutes Manually reviewing third-party agreements is incredibly time-consuming and naturally prone to human oversight. Whether we are dealing with Lending Service Provider (LSP) agreements or bilateral commercial contracts, our automated AI pipelines are collapsing turnaround times from days to just a few minutes. Our system uses multi-phase validation routines to automatically classify and sort documents into strategic buckets. Once categorized, the AI checks the contract against a tailored, internal constitutional rulebook. Operating under a strict ‘Evidence-First Rule,’ the model only marks a clause as compliant if the regulatory requirements are explicitly stated. In the digital lending space, our algorithms go a step further by cross-validating loan agreements against Query-Request-Complaint (QRC) logs. It handles complex financial consistency checks with surgical accuracy, verifying that installment structures match total disbursements, and ensuring that taxes like GST are not mistakenly applied to penal charges. If any deviation is spotted, the system immediately flags it for human review.

Staying Ahead: Proactive Risk and Trend Monitoring True compliance isn't just about reviewing what happened in the past, but it is also about real-time situational awareness. To achieve this, our compliance teams deploy background AI monitors linked directly to regulatory RSS feeds from regulators and other relevant authorities. To prevent information overload, these live feeds pass through intelligent conditional filters. The AI scans for specific syntactic keywords, separates the noise from vital updates, and compiles them into an organized, live dashboard that maps potential violations directly to their respective penalty impacts. This proactive stance also redefines our Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM). Before we enter a formal business partnership, automated macros perform top-tier screening by crawling target domains. They extract raw text and evaluate it against global risk identifiers for corruption, bribery, or sanctions. This ensures that historical compliance red flags are caught long before a formal business engagement begins.

Closing the Loop: Automated Workflows & Strategic Oversight The administrative backbone of compliance, handling ethics case management and managing escalation protocols, is prime for intelligent automation. By deploying specialized tools, we analyze incoming grievances against pre-defined allegation dictionaries. The system automatically categorizes the violation and generates draft emails to re-route the issue to the right team instantly. Similarly, our TPRM tracking system monitors vendor repositories. If a vendor misses a timeline, automated script loops trigger multi-stage escalation flows, dynamically adjusting the urgency and the recipient based on the delay. The ultimate milestone in this compliance evolution is our ‘Closed-Loop’ Compliance Agent Architecture. This advanced framework connects live ingestion pipelines directly with our historical resolution databases. When a new inquiry arrives, the AI agent performs a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) search across external regulations and indexed internal precedents. A built-in consistency engine cross-checks these older precedents to ensure they remain valid under current, updated rules. Only then does it generate a comprehensive, pre-drafted response, complete with accurate regulatory citations.

The Way Forward By offloading repetitive advisory tasks, tracking, and manual data entry to localized automation, our compliance department has successfully shifted its focus toward high-level strategic oversight. At PhonePe, GenAI has moved beyond being an experimental utility—it has become a foundational pillar of modern compliance, ensuring that as we innovate and scale for Bharat, we do so with absolute integrity, safety, and trust.