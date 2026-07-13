Faridabad, India | July 10, 2026: In a moment of immense pride and international recognition, leading industrialist has officially been conferred with the title of “Dr. Samrat Kapoor” following the award of the prestigious Honorary Doctorate in Strategic Business Leadership and Industrial Excellence by Dunster Business School, Switzerland. This distinguished global honour has been bestowed in recognition of his visionary guidance, exceptional contributions to strategic business stewardship, industrial excellence, innovation, and his unwavering commitment to advancing manufacturing, sustainable industrial development, and responsible corporate leadership. With this prestigious conferment, he will henceforth be formally recognized as Dr. Samrat Kapoor, marking a significant milestone in his distinguished professional journey.

The Honorary Doctorate acknowledges his remarkable leadership, transformative vision, and enduring contribution towards industrial growth, organizational excellence, innovation, ethical business practices, and nation-building. Throughout his career, he has consistently championed operational excellence, technological advancement, customer-centricity, and sustainable value creation, earning widespread respect across the manufacturing and business community. The conferment of this international honour reflects the growing global appreciation of leaders who have demonstrated exceptional vision, resilience, integrity, and the ability to create meaningful and lasting impact through innovation and responsible governance. Commenting on this prestigious recognition, the distinguished industrialist said: “I am deeply humbled and truly honoured to receive this distinguished Honorary Doctorate from Dunster Business School, Switzerland. I accept this recognition with profound gratitude and immense humility. This honour is not only a personal milestone but also a reflection of the unwavering support, encouragement, and blessings I have received throughout my journey.

I dedicate this prestigious honour with all my heart to my Parents and My beloved wife, Sameeta, whose unconditional love, unwavering faith, and constant encouragement have been my greatest strength, and to my respected parents, whose blessings, values, sacrifices, and guidance have shaped my life and vision. This recognition belongs as much to them as it does to me. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to my mentors, my team, and every member of my professional journey who has contributed to this achievement. This recognition inspires me to continue striving for higher standards, fostering innovation, empowering people, and contributing meaningfully towards the advancement of industry, society, and our nation.”

The conferment of the honorary title marks a defining milestone in a remarkable leadership journey and stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity, and responsible leadership. This prestigious international accolade not only celebrates an individual's achievements but also reinforces the importance of visionary leadership, sustainable industrial growth, and ethical enterprise practices in shaping the future of global industry. It serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, professionals, and future leaders to pursue excellence with purpose, resilience, and an enduring commitment to creating positive impact. The conferment of the title "Dr. Samrat Kapoor" represents not merely an honour, but a global appreciation of a lifetime dedicated to strategic guidance, industrial distinction, innovation, and nation-building.

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