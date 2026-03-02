In a landmark move for corporate culture in India, Regalia Business Parks, a vertical of the Hiranandani Group, has partnered with Grav8 Sports, founded by RJ Anmol, to launch the Regalia CXO Pickleball League.

The initiative combines leadership engagement with the fast-growing sport of pickleball, creating a premium platform where professional networking meets active wellness. Conceptualised by Grav8 Sports, the property reflects Hiranandani’s broader vision of building integrated ecosystems that extend beyond physical workspaces.

After a successful debut in Mumbai last year, the tournament is expanding into a multi-city tour across Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and will culminate in a grand finale in Goa. The inaugural edition attracted significant attention, particularly during an exhibition match featuring Saina Nehwal, RJ Anmol and Niranjan Hiranandani.