Hon'ble Minister of MSME, Government of India awarded MSME Real Estate Business of the Year to Chintan Vasani, Founder Partner Wisebiz Realty
.
Mr. Chintan Vasani
New Delhi, India played host to MSME Business Awards presented in Media Partnership with Entrepreneur Magazine to recognise Indian Economy's Backbone - MSME, which is now home to 63.3 Million+ MSMEs collectively contributing to 30% of India’s GDP. The Jury Members consisted of Mr. Ajay Thakur, CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange BSE-SME, Mr Vinod Keni, Managing Partner of Peachtree Ventures, Kartikeya Sinha, Director, NSIC LTD. , Pranay Shah Exec. Vice-President and National Head, SME, TATA AIG INSURANCE and Ritu Marya, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, Entrepreneur Media. The show is recognized as the nation’s most successful MSME Recognition Program honoring the silent pillars of the economy. The 10th Edition was graced by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highway, Government of India. The 12th Edition recognised, honoured and applauded the great work done by 35 Micro, Small and Medium businesses around the country.
Chintan Vasani, Founder Partner - Wisebiz was awarded REAL ESTATE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR 2023 by Hon’ble Minister of MSME, Government of India - Shri Narayan Tatu Rane.
Wisebiz, a Real Estate Market Research, Strategic Planning and Sales Closure Management Company having slew of Projects in Mumbai MMR and KDMC including a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY - Government of India. Very recently Chintan had been invited as a Real Estate Panelist on CNN News 18, Aaj Tak and ET Now News channel. His Real Estate articles have featured in Economic Times, Times of India, Deccan Herald, Asian Age, Mid Day, The Week and many more. Chintan was recently awarded as ZEE BUSINESS Real Estate Entrepreneur of the year 2023 and was included in FORBES INDIA MOST INFLUENTIAL LEADERS 2022.
“Getting awarded at New Delhi by the Hon'ble Minister of MSME, Government of India who happens to come from the state I belong to, Maharashtra, is a proud feeling. We would like to thank the Jury and Entrepreneur Media for recognising our work. As Team Wisebiz, it is our sole aim to seek continuous inspirations from ethical global practices and to keep reinventing ourselves to deliver the best aesthetics, quality and design that enables us to be adept at timely performance.” said Chintan Vasani, Founder Partner Wisebiz Group who attended the event with his wife Dr Kripali Vasani.
Topics : MSME sector
First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 3:30 PM IST