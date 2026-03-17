Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) allow companies to raise equity capital from the public. After the distribution window closes, the final allocation result indicates whether securities have been assigned to applicants. The process of deciding allotment follows regulatory guidelines laid down by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and is executed through a structured and transparent mechanism involving stock exchanges, registrars, and designated intermediaries. Subscription Categories in Public Issues When a company launches a public issue, it specifies the total number of shares available and divides the issue into categories such as Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs or HNIs), and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs). Each category has a reserved quota under SEBI’s Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) Regulations. This categorisation ensures proportionate access across different classes of applicants.

Allocation in Case of Oversubscription The final IPO allotment status is determined after the bidding period ends and the final demand data is compiled. If the total demand does not exceed the number of securities offered, subscription results are generally made in full to eligible applicants. However, in most public issues, demand exceeds supply, leading to a process of proportionate or lottery-based distribution, depending on the category and oversubscription level. For the retail investor category, if the issue is oversubscribed, distribution is made through a computerised draw of lots. This method enables distribution across valid applications according to regulatory norms. SEBI mandates that, in case of oversubscription in the retail segment, the minimum lot size is allotted to as many applicants as possible, subject to availability. This means that rather than distributing fractional quantities proportionately, preference is given to ensuring that a larger number of applicants receive at least one lot.

In the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category, allotment is typically made on a proportionate basis. If this segment is oversubscribed multiple times, securities are distributed in proportion to the size of valid bids received within that category. For Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), allocation is also typically conducted on a proportionate basis among institutional bids, subject to regulatory provisions and book-building mechanisms. The presence of anchor investors and institutional participation dynamics may influence the overall allocation structure within the regulatory framework. Role of the Registrar and Exchange A registrar to the issue plays a central role in finalising the di basis. Registrars are SEBI-registered entities responsible for verifying applications, eliminating duplicate or invalid bids, reconciling bid data with depository records, and preparing the basis of allotment. The proposed basis is then submitted to the designated stock exchange for approval. Once approved, shares are credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts, and refunds are processed for unsuccessful or partially successful bids.

Applications may be rejected for various reasons, including incorrect details, mismatched PAN information, multiple bids under the same name, insufficient funds in ASBA-linked bank accounts, or technical discrepancies. Only valid applications are considered preparing the concluding assignment record. During validation, bid data is reconciled with depository records and banking confirmations under the ASBA framework. Applications that do not meet technical or regulatory requirements are excluded before computing bid multiples. This verification stage ensures that the allocation basis reflects only eligible and confirmed bids. Timeline Under SEBI’s T+3 Framework The allocation result is generally released within a few working days after the issue closes. Timelines are governed by SEBI’s T+3 listing framework, which requires listing and commencement of trading within three working days from issue closure. As part of this process, assignment finalisation and credit of shares occur before listing day.

The method of distribution does not depend on whether an investor applies early or on the final day, provided the bid is submitted within the offer window and remains valid. Distribution is based solely on category-wise demand, number of valid applications, and regulatory norms. In book-built issues, the discovered price is determined after evaluating bids within the price band, and distribution is carried out at the cut-off price. Market conditions and investor demand influence subscription levels but do not alter the regulatory framework governing allotment. Even in the case of an upcoming IPO recording significant demand across categories, the subscription formula remains consistent with SEBI’s prescribed guidelines. The framework is designed to maintain procedural consistency across public issues.

Key Factors That Determine the Final Result In summary, the resulting outcome is determined through a category-based, regulation-driven process that considers valid demand, oversubscription ratios, and minimum lot allocation norms. The registrar, in coordination with stock exchanges and depositories, executes this mechanism under SEBI supervision. Although investor participation levels vary across issues, the principles governing allotment remain standardised, ensuring procedural consistency across India’s primary market ecosystem.