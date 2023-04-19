ICICI Bank Credit Cards: 1.3+ Million New Credit Cards Issued Since 2021
.
ICICI Bank has become one of the biggest credit card-issuing banks in India, riding on a recent surge. According to the RBI data, the total number of ICICI Bank credit cards surged to 11.03 million as of June 2021, just behind HDFC and SBI.
There was an increase to more than 1.32 million compared to November 2020. In fact, there were approximately more than 9.91 million active ICICI Bank credit card users in 2022, as per a report.
One of the main reasons for this surge was the personalised offers that ICICI Bank credit cards provide. This hike was also because the RBI had banned HDFC Bank from accepting new credit card applications.
Here’s a closer look at the numbers that reflect how ICICI Bank credit card is becoming a preferred choice of new credit card customers. Read on to know how you can apply for an ICICI Bank credit card online.
Surge Continues Among New ICICI Bank Credit Card Customers
Credit card numbers have declined marginally since the RBI issued a directive to deactivate cards that have been inactive for a year. However, the credit card customers for ICICI Bank have continued to grow even in 2022.
In July 2022, ICICI Bank credit cards grew by 2.2 Lakhs. State Bank of India (SBI) was the only bank that added more customers in the same month. The bank posted a 142-basis points growth in market capitalisation in September over August 2022. The main reason behind this thrust was the constant rise in ICICI Bank credit card customers.
As per the latest RBI data from January 2023, ICICI Bank continues to expand its credit card customer base. In fact, the bank acquired 1.3 Lakh more customers in December 2022, with a credit card market share of 17%.
How to Apply for ICICI Bank Credit Card Online
Before applying for an ICICI Bank credit card, you must know about the joining fees and annual charges you have to pay. Moreover, you must check if you meet the eligibility criteria to apply for a particular card.
You can find all these details on ICICI Bank’s official website. However, if you are wondering how to apply for a credit card online, here is what you need to do:
⋅ Step 1: Visit the official website of the ICICI Bank
⋅ Step 2: Choose the ‘Cards’ option from the top dashboard
⋅ Step 3: Click on the ‘Credit Card’ button to proceed ahead
⋅ Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Apply Now’ button
⋅ Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page where you will be required to fill out an application form
⋅ Step 6: Upload the scanned copies of all required documents
⋅ Step 7: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete your application process
⋅ Step 8: The bank will now review your application and approve your credit card request if you meet the eligibility criteria
Do note that you can also apply for an ICICI Bank credit card offline by visiting the nearest branch. This process does take more time and effort, but you do get in-person assistance. Here are the steps to follow.
⋅ Step 1: Visit an ICICI bank branch
⋅ Step 2: Speak to an authorised bank representative about getting a credit card
⋅ Step 3: Fill the application form and furnish the required documents
⋅ Step 4: Submit the application and wait to receive confirmation of the same via SMS or email
⋅ Step 5: Await approval and delivery of your credit card
How to Check the Offers on Your ICICI Bank Credit Card Online
As mentioned above, one of the driving factors for customers to opt for ICICI Bank credit cards is their attractive and personalised offers. To check out the offers available on your credit card online, follow these simple steps:
⋅ Step 1: Go to the ICICI Bank website
⋅ Step 2: Now select the ‘Offers’ option and you will now be redirected to a new page
⋅ Step 3: Under the ‘Popular Categories’ section, click on the ‘Cards’ button
⋅ Step 4: Now select the ‘Credit Cards’ option to proceed further
⋅ Step 5: You will now be able to see various applicable offers
⋅ Step 6: Click on the ‘See Full Offer’ option if you wish to know about a particular offer
⋅ Step 7: Enter your registered mobile number if you want to check for personalised offers
If you are looking to apply for a credit card, ICICI Bank is one of the best options to go with. The bank has acquired millions of new customers since December 2021. One of the biggest attractions for new ICICI Bank credit card customers has been their personalised offers.
Plus, the bank lets you apply for a credit card online, so you do not have to visit a branch physically. All you have to do is visit the bank’s website and choose the card that best fits your requirements. Moreover, you can check offers applicable to your cards online.
This will help you choose the best ICICI Bank credit card for your financial needs. All these details are available under the ‘Offers’ option on the ‘Credit Cards’ section of the ICICI Bank website.
First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 11:41 AM IST