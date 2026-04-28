Authored by James Carnell Thrive Financial Services recognizes that tax planning often introduces layers of complexity that can be difficult to interpret, particularly for individuals managing substantial wealth. Through an education-first philosophy and a structured planning process, the firm aims to make these considerations more understandable, helping clients see how tax decisions connect to their broader financial objectives. As the financial landscape continues to shift, Thrive believes that the role of tax strategy within long-term planning has become increasingly significant. “Many advisory relationships tend to focus on investment performance, while tax decisions are handled in separate conversations with accountants or during periodic reviews,” Sean DeBarberie, Financial Advisor at Thrive Financial Services, says. “That separation can create a disjointed experience, where tax strategy shows up only occasionally instead of being part of ongoing financial planning.” Thrive’s perspective acknowledges this gap and treats tax planning as an integrated discipline that intersects with income planning, legacy goals, and overall wealth strategy.

Several structural factors can help explain why tax planning has not always been deeply embedded in advisory relationships. Thrive observes that advisors often work within defined professional boundaries, and tax strategy introduces regulatory considerations that require coordination with accountants and legal professionals. At the same time, the company notes that comprehensive tax planning demands systems capable of evaluating multiple variables across time, which requires both specialization and infrastructure. “Our goal is to help address these realities through a collaborative model that brings together different areas of expertise, supported by processes designed to align tax strategy with the full financial picture,” Senior Managing Partner David Bezar states.

These efforts, Thrive suggests, become more effective when clients have a clear understanding of the landscape they are navigating. “Many people don’t have a full picture of the tax-mitigation strategies that may apply to them, and even with some awareness, it can be tough to put those ideas into practice without a clear plan. That’s usually where the impact of tax decisions on long-term wealth gets overlooked,” DeBarberie remarks. Industry reports highlight this point. Recent legislative changes under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act introduce several new deductions beginning in 2025, including provisions for qualified tips, overtime compensation, car-loan interest on United States-assembled personal-use vehicles, and an additional deduction for individuals age 65 and older. These updates reflect how shifts in federal tax policy can shape planning conversations, particularly as households evaluate how new deductions interact with income thresholds, reporting requirements, and broader wealth-management strategies.

The company also highlights the importance of ongoing planning discussions, particularly as advanced wealth-transfer strategies increasingly intersect with tax efficiency. This emphasis on preparation aligns with DeBarberie’s perspective. He says, “The best time to prepare for a marathon is months before race day. Tax planning follows a similar rhythm. I believe decisions made early can influence outcomes years down the road.” Within this broader context, Thrive focuses on aligning current tax considerations with future and legacy outcomes. The firm evaluates tax exposure across multiple dimensions, incorporating present-day liabilities, projected future obligations, and the eventual transfer of wealth. DeBarberie points to an analogy: “Taxes are a lot like teeth. If something is off and it’s left unattended, it can develop into a more complex issue over time. Addressing it early often creates a very different experience than waiting until it becomes unavoidable.” This perspective reinforces the importance of continuous attention rather than episodic review.

Education remains central to this process. Thrive emphasizes helping clients understand not only which strategies exist, but also how they function in practice. The firm observes that many high-net-worth individuals discover that while they have received strong investment guidance, tax strategy may not have been explored with the same level of depth. By introducing concepts, modeling potential outcomes, and coordinating implementation, the firm aims to bridge that gap. Bezar says, “People’s perspectives often expand when they begin to see how each financial decision connects to the next. Our role is to help bring those connections into focus.” A key element supporting this methodology is Thrive’s R.O.U.T.E. framework. It intends to provide a structured lens for evaluating financial strategy across five essential areas: Risk management, Optimization of income, Unplanned health considerations, Tax strategy, and Estate planning. This framework is designed to place tax planning alongside other important considerations, offering a more connected view of a client’s financial picture.

DeBarberie’s professional background adds further dimension to this perspective. He spent several years in the banking environment, an experience that shaped his thinking. Over time, he developed a deeper appreciation for a more integrated approach, in which tax strategy, estate considerations, and income planning are viewed in coordination rather than in isolation. His evolution aligns with the broader movement toward multidisciplinary planning that, as DeBarberie observes, many high-net-worth individuals are beginning to prioritize. Ultimately, Thrive Financial Services presents tax planning as a continuous, informed process that often benefits from early attention, structured frameworks, and ongoing education. Through its integrated model and emphasis on accessible guidance, the firm encourages high-net-worth individuals to explore how tax strategy can be more fully incorporated into their broader financial plans, supporting outcomes that extend across generations.

Disclosure: Thrive Capital Management, LLC is an investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC, nor does it indicate that the adviser or investment adviser representative has attained a particular level of skill or ability. We offer tax planning related to investing and retirement income. Our firm does not offer tax or legal advice. Consult with your tax or legal advisor regarding your situation. Our firm is not licensed to offer tax preparation.