June 27, 2023 – With an annual customer base exceeding two million, CouponMoto has revolutionized the e-commerce landscape, enhancing the shopping experience for online consumers across the globe. Catering to diverse consumer demands, this platform has integrated cutting-edge technology and a plethora of options to deliver a seamless and profitable shopping journey.Since its inception, CouponMoto has experienced a staggering growth of 50% YoY, showcasing the enormous potential of digital coupon platforms in today's e-commerce ecosystem. The platform connects buyers with an extensive network of over 1100+ online retailers, giving access to a wide range of products and services with discounts.The primary appeal of CouponMoto lies in its innovative discount system. By offering a multitude of curated, up-to-date coupons for online retailers, CouponMoto transforms the traditional shopping experience. Shoppers can now save money on everything, from groceries and electronics to fashion and travel, all at their fingertips.In 2022 alone, the platform listed over 45K+ coupons from 1100+ brands, saving consumers approximately 40 Cr. These impressive figures are a testament to the platform's effectiveness and its unwavering commitment to providing the best possible savings for its customers."We are driven by a single goal – to make online shopping as enjoyable and economical as possible. At CouponMoto, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to find great deals without having to invest too much time or effort," says Sanket Gharat, CEO of CouponMoto.Apart from its innovative approach to coupon distribution, CouponMoto also offers an easy-to-navigate interface. It features a smart search option that allows users to quickly find the best deals for their desired products or services.In a move that has distinguished CouponMoto from its competitors, the platform has added a 'Deal of the Day' feature. This section highlights the most attractive deals available each day, providing a one-stop solution for shoppers looking for the best savings."Online shopping can be overwhelming, especially with the multitude of options available. CouponMoto simplifies this process by curating the best deals and presenting them in an easily accessible format. This significantly enhances the shopping experience, saving customers not just money, but also valuable time," said a regular CouponMoto user.CouponMoto Elevates E-commerce Brands, Boosting Sales and Enhancing Customer EngagementBy partnering with CouponMoto, brands can tap into their extensive user base, which exceeded two million in 2022. This partnership has provided increased visibility for many e-commerce brands, leading to an average sales boost of 25% within six months of association.Beyond increased sales, CouponMoto's unique model also promotes brand loyalty. By offering customized deals to their customers, brands can effectively retain existing customers and attract new ones. A recent survey found that 65% of CouponMoto users are more likely to repeat purchases with brands they discovered through the platform."CouponMoto is an excellent platform for e-commerce brands looking to grow. It not only provides a high degree of exposure, but it also helps us understand consumer behavior and preferences," said Sanket Gharat, CEO of CouponMoto.With CouponMoto's continued commitment to delivering value for both shoppers and e-commerce brands, the platform is poised for substantial growth in the near future.The undeniable success of CouponMoto is a clear indication of the changing dynamics in the e-commerce industry. As the platform continues to grow and evolve, it is set to redefine the online shopping experience, making it more user-friendly, efficient, and cost-effective. With a vision to expand their services globally, CouponMoto is positioned to continue making waves in the e-commerce world.Happy Savings to You!