In an effort to recognise outstanding performance within its learning ecosystem, IDIGITALPRENEUR recently organised a fully sponsored trip to Australia for a group of its top performing students in January 2026.

The initiative was designed as a recognition program aimed at acknowledging consistent effort and measurable outcomes among learners associated with the platform. According to the organisation, the trip was structured as a fully sponsored experience where travel, accommodation, and local arrangements were organised by the company, ensuring that participating students did not have to bear any personal expenses during the journey.

In many corporate reward programs, recognition trips are typically limited to domestic destinations such as Manali or Goa, and occasionally international locations like Thailand. By choosing Australia as the destination, the platform positioned the experience as a global level recognition of performance within its student community.