The promoters of Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd.—Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Mrs. Anu Khanna and Mr. Aaradhya Khanna—have infused an undisclosed amount of fresh equity to accelerate the organisation's digital transformation and support its next phase of long-term growth. The capital commitment represents one of the most significant strategic milestones in the business's nearly four-decade journey. By strengthening the balance sheet with promoter funding, the leadership has reaffirmed its confidence in the organisation's long-term vision and future readiness. Established in 1987, the enterprise has built a reputation for expertise, authenticity and customer trust while serving clients across India and overseas. The latest infusionwill strengthen its technology infrastructure, enhance customer experience, and prepare the business to meet the evolving expectations of the luxury and gemstone market.

The funds will be utilised to enhance digital infrastructure, expand e-commerce operations, modernise inventory management, implement advanced enterprise platforms, strengthen customer relationship systems, introduce artificial intelligence into selected workflows and improve operational efficiency. The transformation programme is expected to enhance every stage of the customer journey—from gemstone discovery and personalised consultations to purchasing, certification and after-sales support. The objective is to deliver a seamless omnichannel experience while preserving the personalised guidance that has remained central to the brand for decades. Speaking on the development, Mr. Aaradhya said,"Digital transformation is not simply about adopting new tools. It is about building an institution that serves customers with greater transparency, efficiency and trust. This capital infusion reflects our confidence in the future and our commitment to creating a business that is prepared for the next generation of customers."

Founder Mr. Pankaj said, "For nearly four decades, customer trust has remained our strongest asset. Modern digital capabilities enable us to strengthen that trust through greater transparency, accessibility and consistency across every interaction. Our vision has always been to build an institution that endures for generations." Mrs. Anu added,"Every enduring business must evolve while remaining true to its values. This initiative reflects our belief that innovation and tradition can coexist. By strengthening digital capabilities today, we are preparing for future opportunities while preserving a legacy built over decades." According to the leadership, consumer expectations within the luxury segment are evolving rapidly. Buyers increasingly seek authenticated products, transparent processes, personalised experiences and seamless online accessbefore making purchasing decisions. The organisation sees these shifts as an opportunity to redefine how consumers engage with the gemstone industry.

Alongside operational upgrades, plans are underway to expand customer education through online platforms, making expert guidance more accessible and enabling informed decisions regarding gemstone selection, authenticity and long-term value. Internally, automation, enterprise software and data-driven decision-making are expected to improve efficiency, strengthen scalability and support sustainable growth. The promoter-led funding also reflects a philosophy of investing alongside the business before considering broader institutional participation. The leadership believes lasting value is created through sustained investment in people, systems and innovation. Looking ahead, the organisation intends to continue strengthening technology capabilities, organisational excellence and strategic partnerships to reinforce its position within the evolving luxury market. As heritage businesses increasingly embrace innovation, the promoters believe those that successfully combine experience with modernisation will define the next generation of industry leaders.

About the Company Founded in 1987, Khanna Gems Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian gemstone enterprise recognised for its expertise, authenticity and customer-centric approach. Led by Pankaj, Anu and Aaradhya Khanna, the organisation continues to invest in innovation, transparency and digital capabilities to deliver an enhanced customer experience while building sustainable long-term growth.