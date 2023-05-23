Ray Stevenson - RRR and Thor actor - dies aged 58, co-stars pay tribute
Ray Stevenson (Photo: RRR Twitter handle)
The Northern Irish actor Ray Stevenson, known for his role as the villainous British governor in RRR, has died aged 58.
No cause of death has been revealed yet but he was reportedly hospitalised during filming on the Italian island Ischia, according to BBC. He died on Sunday, four days before his 59th birthday. At the time of his death, he was working on an action movie, Cassino in Ischia.
Among those to pay tribute were RRR director SS Rajamouli, who wrote: “Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”
The official Twitter handle of RRR wrote, ''What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT.''
Jr NTR, who shared the screen with Ray Stevenson in RRR, said, “Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time.”
Ram Charan said, “Shocking and deeply saddened with news of Ray Stevenson passing away. Rest In Peace Dear Scott, you'll be remembered forever.”
Born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Stevenson attened the Bristol Old Vic theatre school . After years of appearing on British television shows, he made his big screen debut in Paul Greengrass’s 1998 film The Theory of Flight.
Well known for his work in popular projects such as the Thor series, Dexter, Punisher: War Zone, and King Arthur, Stevenson had played the lead in the pre-Disney Marvel adaptation Punisher: War Zone.
In 2022, Ray Stevenson played the role of the British Governor in RRR which became wildly popular with audiences across the globe and earned several accolades including an Oscar award for Best Original Song.
First Published: May 23 2023 | 7:48 PM IST