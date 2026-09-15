NEW DELHI: The National Centre “Russia” has used its first appearance at INNOPROM India to test how Russian consumer goods, regional crafts and cultural products resonate with Indian buyers, while also proposing a reciprocal platform for Indian products in Moscow. One of the key exhibits of the National Centre – the Department Store - became the key attraction of the Russian stand at the industry exhibition taking place in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam on 9-11 September. The exhibition was attended by the Ministers of Industry and Trade of Russia – Anton Alikhanov and the Minister for Commerce and Industry of India Piyush Goyal. They were guided through the exhibit by Natalia Virtuozova, the Director General of the National Centre “Russia”.

The exhibition brings together over 130 companies from the two countries with the aim of improving business contacts and creating joint industrial projects. But for the National Centre, the exhibition in New Delhi also has another aspect connected with the consumer market: the Department Store includes items manufactured by different regions of the country including food products, confectionery, porcelain, crystal, textiles, lace, jewelry and traditional crafts. Virtuozova said that the feedback from visitors exceeded all expectations "'Our exposition is undoubtedly one of the most popular here after just two days of the exhibition. The goods brought here are highly in demand by Indian customers,'" she said.

According to Virtuozova, there was steady sale of porcelain, crystal, lace, chocolate, marshmallow products, and other regional goods, but limited edition of a Russian roly-poly doll especially made for India turned out to be one of the top-sellers. Redesigned to feature patterns related to Indian culture, the doll known as nevalyashka in Russia was manufactured along with a Tambov-based company. It was the first product to sell at the Department Store in New Delhi and remained a popular item during the first days of the exhibition. In addition, Russian chocolates and Tula gingerbread were some of the most sought-after products, along with clothing and accessories with quotations by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

From the Russian point of view, this is a sign that bilateral trade can be expanded beyond heavy industry and business deals. According to Virtuozova, there is an opportunity for the two markets to know more about each other as well as an opportunity for items that are of high quality and possess distinctive character. "We still know too little about each other but our markets need each other," she said. "These goods are popular since they are hand-made, possess the country’s traditions, but at the same time are made by the modernized producers. Any market requires a good product." Another feature of the proposal put forward by the organisation is the two-sided model. According to Virtuozova, the National Centre "Russia" is ready to allocate space in Moscow for Indian goods to help the Russians get acquainted with Indian brands and items.

Indian tea, fabrics and cotton products were quite popular among consumers there in the Soviet era and the next step would be to find out how to organize the process of bringing goods from both countries closer to consumers. The proposal was voiced during the meeting of the two ministers. “This is only the first stage,” Virtuozova noted. “The next step will be to meet, talk about the possibilities, learn how we can advertise these products further.” The exhibition in New Delhi is an example of merging retail and cultural projects. It offers Dymkovo dolls, crystals, Caucasian carpets, northern lace, amber, porcelain, embroidery with gold threads, Fedoskino miniatures, Zhostovo trays and other examples of applied art. There are also craftsmen from different regions across the country giving daily demonstrations of their crafts.

This is the first appearance of the National Centre at INNOPROM India after earlier exhibitions in Tashkent and Harbin. Since Russia and India will celebrate 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, the Centre sees this project not only as a retail format but also as a platform for other cooperation purposes.