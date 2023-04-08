Santa Fe Relocation is celebrating and reflecting on fifteen years of moving talented professionals into and out of India
.
This March, Santa Fe Relocation is celebrating and reflecting on fifteen years of moving talented professionals into and out of India-helping people to live, work and thrive in some truly amazing places. It's been a decade and a half of seismic change in how and where many of us work, from double-digit growth in the gig economy to previously unimaginable inward investment in India from east and west alike. This mutual exchange of people and skills is a positive story for every individual Santa Fe helps to relocate, and for the Indian economy.
Back in 2008, Santa Fe's offices serviced just six cities. Today that's grown to over a hundred, supported by an expert partner network covering more than 20,000 PIN codes. With a broader range of services and greater geographic coverage, Santa Fe India thrives at providing exceptional relocation experiences to a diverse range of international and domestic clients. The scale of opportunities and challenges in the road ahead could not have been foreseen: but if anywhere is adept at adapting to change, it's India.
Reforms to inward investment laws have seeded unimaginable growth in IT, Fintech, healthcare and renewable energy. Everything changed three years ago in India with the emergence of COVID-19. New data shows just how resilient India's globally mobile workforce is-as its service sector is now the fastest growing in the world, accounting for 60% of the economy. The international outlook is upbeat due to …
Accessible tax incentives, subsidies and streamlined regulations-bolstered by initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, Skill India and Smart Cities.
A population of 1.3 billion people, including a rapidly expanding middle class makes it an attractive growth market to sell into, not simply procure services from.
India has a young, increasingly educated population and is the world's largest English-speaking nation-which attracts US and European corporates over the lure of East Asia alternatives.
The most pronounced shift in 2023 is one of a sense of mutual benefit-of ebb and flow. The phrase 'brain drain' is hardly new, as more young Indian professionals choose to work in Europe and the Far East than ever before. But as this valuable talent pool returns home, they bring with them new skillsets, strategies and ways of working. Santa Fe is proud to help human resources and mobility teams broaden the horizons for so many, from immigration services and international shipping, to finding homes and schools.
Speaking about the company's journey, Yann Blandy, Executive Chairman of Santa Fe Relocation said, "We are extremely proud of what we have achieved over the past 15 years in India. Our success is a testament to our team's dedication, who have worked tirelessly to ensure we deliver the best services to our clients. The outlook for Global Mobility and the flow of talented people in and out of India is positive, enriching people and prospects. I am extremely humbled and happy to be with our Indian colleagues to celebrate this milestone."
To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Santa Fe Relocation is planning a series of events and initiatives, including customer appreciation programs, employee recognition programs, and community service activities across our seven offices.
About Santa Fe Relocation
Santa Fe Relocation is a Global Mobility company specialising in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. Our core competence is providing services that help corporations, their employees and their families to relocate and settle in new places. These services are delivered to a consistently high standard, locally and globally, through our own operations and approved partners.
Santa Fe Relocation
Global Mobility made easy
Srinivasan: General Manager - India
n.srinivasan@santaferelo.com
+919632222728
Tushar: Sales Director - India
tushar.sawant@santaferelo.com
+919222332222
www.santaferelo.com
First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 9:47 AM IST