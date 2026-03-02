1) What led to the launch of the School of Global Leadership, and what is its core vision? It was established in response to an era of disruption, where decisions in one country create ripple effects across markets, supply chains, security, new innovation, and climate. Geopolitics is shifting, trade patterns are changing, economies are restructuring, and technology is accelerating both opportunity and risk. This moment is shaped by four major forces: de-globalisation, technological disruption, demographic decline, and decarbonisation. These interconnected trends are redefining the environment in which decision makers operate. We have a vision to develop experts who can navigate complexity, exercise sound judgment under uncertainty, and build or reform institutions in the public interest. This calls for education beyond classrooms rooted in immersive learning, practitioner guidance, and a peer cohort that challenges and sharpens thinking.

2) What gap in emerging development does SoGL aim to address? There is a noticeable gap between conventional education and the real-world demands leaders face today. While many programmes deliver knowledge, far fewer cultivate the practical judgment needed when circumstances shift rapidly, information is incomplete, and trade-offs carry consequences. We bridge this gap by positioning itself as a formation led platform rather than a traditional academic course. Its approach rests on three pillars: immersive learning, engagement with experienced practitioners, and a high-calibre peer cohort. 3) How do you integrate digital infrastructure into policymaking education? Technology shapes how policy is designed, executed, and assessed. Experts must understand not only its potential, but also the governance, risk, and ethical dimensions it brings.

Our focus is to be embedded tech as a core lens across the curriculum. Participants examine how data, digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and emerging tools influence regulation, service delivery, institutional design, and state capacity. The focus is practical on how we use digital solutions responsibly to solve real problems while building institutions that keep pace with change. 4) How does SoGL integrate cross-cultural trends/understanding, or international perspectives into its curriculum? We demand cross-cultural fluency and awareness of trends that transcend borders. Our curriculum reflects this reality, focusing on geopolitical shifts, supply-chain transformations, climate transitions, and advanced innovation. International perspectives are incorporated in two primary ways: through a practitioner-led network with firsthand global experience, and through immersive structures that expose participants to varied governance models, innovation systems, and strategic cultures. This ensures cross cultural understanding is not merely theoretical, but reinforced through real-world engagement and sustained peer exchange.

5) How do you see the future of leadership evolving, and how are you preparing the next generation for it? Power is no longer about titles, but about being prepared to respond and act. Future pioneers will need to think systemically, anticipate second-order effects, and act responsibly amid uncertainty. We prepare our students through hands-on learning and close interaction with practitioners who have operated in high-stakes settings. Participants gain insight from battle-tested experience and from peers,Increasingly, influence unfolds within networks and coalitions rather than isolated hierarchies. 6) Who is your ideal participant, and what outcomes can they expect from your programs?

Our ideal participant is intellectually curious, purpose-driven, and motivated to engage at the intersection of India and the world. They may come from government, business, technology, civil society, academia, or the military. Participants can expect three outcomes: sharper judgment and strategic thinking in uncertain settings; direct exposure to practitioners and real-world ecosystems; and a strong peer network that becomes a lasting professional asset. The objective extends beyond career advancement to cultivating leaders capable of creating cross-sector impact. 7) What are the upcoming initiatives or growth plans? Our priority is depth and excellence rather than expansion for its own sake. We are strengthening practitioner engagement, broadening new networks, and enhancing immersive modules that remain aligned with our founding philosophy.

A central focus is the continued evolution of our flagship PG Programme in Global Leadership, including worldwide labs and international residencies that embed participants within real decision-making ecosystems. Partnerships will be expanded thoughtfully to ensure every initiative reinforces our mission and standards. 8) How do you envision your role in shaping worldwide leadership from India? The world is moving toward a G3 configuration, with India emerging alongside the US and China as a decisive global pole. This shift demands stronger Indian leadership—not only in diplomacy, but across business, technology, and governance. For India to become fully developed, it must cultivate leaders who can operate across borders, build resilient institutions, and take responsibility in complex systems. SoGL develops this capacity through a practitioner-led, globally connected model focused on immersive learning, real-world decision-making, and ethical leadership—preparing leaders to perform credibly on the worldwide stage.