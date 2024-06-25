SUPER SCREWS PVT LTD ANNOUNCES MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH MITSUCHI COPORATION JAPAN FOR A JOINT VENTURE FOR THE MANUFACTURE AND SALE OF COLD FORGED PARTS IN INDIA.
Faridabad - India, June 18TH, 2024 – We are pleased to announce that SUPER SCREWS PVT LTD (Corporate Office – Plot Number 145, Sector 24 – Faridabad 121005 – Haryana India) has established MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING with MITSUCHI Corporation (Head Office - Aichi, Japan ) for a JOINT VENTURE TO SETUP NEW PLANT IN INDIA FOR MANUFACTURING & SALE OF SPECIAL COLD FORGED PARTS.
Mr. S.K. KapoorChairman – SUPER SCREWS PvtLtd , “SUPER SCREWSHas BeeninContinuousPursuitforNewandAdvanceTechnologies.Weareextremely delighted to partner with MITSUCHI to enhance our engineering expertise and technologies to accelerate localization and manufacturing of cold forged parts to Indian Market & Global Exports”.
Mr. Samrat Kapoor Whole time Director –- SUPER SCREWS Pvt Ltd , “We Are Delighted to Partner With MITSUCHI, a Leading Player of Cold Forged Fasteners In Japan To Foray In One Of The Largest Automotive Markets: India. Our Combined Strengths and SUPER SCREWS expertise in value-focusedengineering, manufacturing process and customer connects and MITSUCHI’ technical expertise, global experience, and access to future technology – are a potent recipe for success in growing in India.”
About SUPER SCREWS PRIVATE LIMITED
SUPER SCREWS Pvt Ltd is Manufacturer & Supplier to OEM for Cold Forged High Tensile Fasteners. With State-of-The-Art Multiple Manufacturing Facilities SSPLis OneofTheLeading and Biggest Fastener Manufacturer in India. The Indian market, which is expected to continue to growatahighrateinthefuture, andtorespondtothegrowingneedsoflocalJapanesecompanies SSPLhasreachedanagreementtoconcludeamemorandumofunderstandingonthejointventure withMITSUCHI Corporation Japan.
Outline – MITSUCHI Corporation JapanName Mitsuchi Corporation
Line of Business Manufacture and sale of customfasteners forautomotive components
Future Outlook
The MoU is one of the key initiatives being undertaken by SSPL to bring global manufacturing technologyandexpertisetoIndia.TheJVaimstoleveragethestrengthsofbothcompaniesinthe areas of Cold Forged Fasteners & Special Parts. This shall broaden SUPER SCREWS spectrum towardsBusinessExpansionwithGlobalOutreach.Furthermore,weremaincommittedtoenhance our Competence and Benchmark World Global Standards of Manufacturing.
