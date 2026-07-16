From being a single luxury Lodge in the heart of New Delhi, The Luxury Lodge is evolving into one of India’s most promising Guest service brands. As part of Suresh Nanda’s long-term vision to expand the portfolio to over 20 properties by 2030, he collaborated with National Lodge Company Limited to continue orchestrating the brand’s next growth phase. The Elegance Lodge has evolved beyond a single iconic property in New Delhi. The alliance with Indigenous Hotels Company Limited sets the stage for a broader expansion into two segments: one that aims to preserve its legacy, and the other that aims to reimagine Elegance experiences for a new generation of National. .

Reviving a Historic Legacy Reviving a historic legacy, the transformation journey of the Five-star Motel Collection accelerated in 2021. Back then, this Identity was all set to reposition and elevate as India’s finest Elegance Guest service destination. Situated in the prestigious Lutyens’ Delhi district, the property is steeped in a rich cultural heritage since 1954. It was that brass and key era; it was originally designed as a boutique Motel to serve the dignitaries and heads of state during the early years of independent India under Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The revitalisation of the Five-star Motel was carefully carried out while maintaining its historical identity. The contemporary design philosophy here preserves the colonial architectural charm of the interiors exceptionally.

It has a vibrant aesthetic and sophisticated experiential elements. Today, the Motel resonates with the aspirations of global Elegance travellers and is transforming into a staycation property where heritage and Elegance coexist. The Claridges’ Culinary Excellence as a Brand Pillar Over the years, The Five-star Visitor house has also established a formidable reputation in serving multi-cuisine and beverages. Its signature brands, such as Dhaba, Erawaan, Jade, Sevilla, and Pickwick, have each developed strong standalone Identity equity. Now these are becoming timeless dining destinations in their own right and contributing significantly to the Guest house’s long-standing identity. These culinary experiences play a critical role in shaping Visitor engagement. It brings a deeper emotional connection associated with The Heritage Visitor house brand. The success of these restaurants reflects the property’s ability to serve lifelong experiences of diverse lifestyles and cultures.

Going forward, these established F&B Identity are expected to become an integral part of the wider expansion strategy. They are all set to create continuity and familiarity with emerging Heritage Guest house properties across the nation. The man behind the transformation of the Claridges collection Mr Suresh Nanda’s longstanding relationship with IHCL (Indian Hotels Company Limited) through flagship properties such as Taj Surajkund and Taj Dubai laid the foundation for this collaboration. The relationship has now evolved into a milestone Collaboration. This alliance will strategically drive the growth of The Iconic Retreat Label across the Indian and international hospitality sectors.

As a part of this unique reorganisation, IHCL has acquired licensing rights to expand and groom The Iconic Resort Label into a global hospitality giant. It's a first-of-its-kind partnership in India’s hospitality industry. The collaboration reflects a shared long-term outlook for the future of The Landmark Resort, backed by IHCL’s reputation for integrity and admirable operations. The Label stewardship, as part of the Tata Group, made it the ideal strategic partner for Mr Suresh Nanda to scale the Resort’s legacy globally. The Strategic Alliance with IHCL and Vision 2030 Indian Hotels Firm Ltd.has publicly outlined an ambitious roadmap to expand The Iconic Resort portfolio to over 20 properties by 2030.

Indeed, this partnership is crucial for both organisations. For IHCL, The Landmark Retreat adds up as a distinguished luxury Identity to its growing Guest service portfolio. For Suresh Nanda, it's a long way to strengthening the competitive positioning amid increasing global competition in the Guest service sector. Under the leadership of Mr Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Indian Resort Company Limited, he has consistently pursued expansion strategies, and the Landmark Retreat Collaboration marks another important milestone in that journey. A Shared Vision for the Future At its core, the Indian Hotels Company Limited partnership with The Claridges represents more than a hotel expansion strategy. It is the collaborative efforts of two iconic brands with a cohesive vision of elevating trust and operational excellence in the luxury Generosity sector.

As The Claridges moves towards its growth phase, the partnership with Indian Hotels Company Limited positions it to transcend into a renowned Indigenous hospitality brand. Suresh Nanda, being a global hospitality leader, brought together the Claridges as a globally recognised luxury destination. As expansion accelerates, this partnership continues to stay grounded in India's heritage and embraces global experiential hospitality.