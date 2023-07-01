Step into the world of excellence with the 2nd Edition of Brand of the Year 2023, where the unparalleled success stories of brands making a difference came to the foreThe nature of brand-building as we know it has gone through a renaissance over the past 10 years, but while much has changed, there is likely much more change still to come. As we transition into a period of economic uncertainty that will test the resolve of brand builders, brands must evolve into a multi-dimensional experience, a tapestry interwoven with emotions, aspirations, and storytelling. In this era, branding must transcend the realm of products and services to embrace the essence of the human experience.Brands breaking through the clutterThrough resilience and quick-thinking, a few elite brands have recognised these essential home truths and tempered their plans to stand the tough tests that lie in the offing. Their feats are admirable, and they are being given the grand stage they deserve today, being recognised as a Brand of the Year 2023. By getting the basic building blocks of branding right and adding a layer of innovative thinking in line with the demands of the current consumer, these are the brands that have cut out the hyperbole and demonstrated hyper-growth.These exceptional brands have redefined what it means to scale the pinnacle of achievement. Through an unwavering commitment to quality, a relentless pursuit of innovation, and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, they have emerged as beacons of inspiration and aspiration. Truly, they have set the gold standard in their fields.This unique initiative has been shaped by insights gleaned from an industry-wide consumer study conducted by LeadCap Ventures. The parameters on which brands were shortlisted included:Net Promoter ScoreTrust & LoyaltyActivismInnovationSustainabilityPrice PremiumThe brands recognised include:AdaniConneXBhutani InfraBirla WhiteCampusCanestenCaratlane - A Tanishq PatnershipCetaphilClear Premium WaterColgate-Palmolive (India), Ltd.CP PLUSDURASHINE® by Tata BlueScope SteelEY Global Delivery ServicesFenesta Building SystemsGodrej Interiokay BeautyKROSS BIKESLivpureLouis PhilippeLovechild by MasabaLUX COZIOreoPARAMOUNT WIRES & CABLESSomany BathwareStarstruck by Sunny LeoneSTURLITE ELECTRIC PRIVATE LIMITEDSwisse WellnessTATA KoshTATA STRUCTURATata WIRONTech MahindraTTK PrestigeVolvo CarsOffering his thoughts, Akash Tiwari, Co-Founder, Team Marksmen Network, said, “Building a robust brand is not just about creating a recognizable logo or catchy tagline; it is about establishing a deep-rooted connection with our customers. Brands are the foundation upon which organisations build trust, loyalty, and long-term relationships. In a crowded marketplace, a strong brand is a key differentiator, attracting customers who resonate with its vision and purpose. The brands recognised as Brand of the Year 2023 have understood those, and created a superstructure that allows them to steer through challenges, fuelling growth while ensuring relevance in a rapidly evolving world. Their future success and the lasting impact they make on the lives they touch are an inspiration to all.”Team Marksmen:Team Marksmen's mission is to bring knowledge communities to life and help business leaders from all sectors navigate the contours of a changing world order. This is accomplished by utilising a variety of bespoke industry-centric knowledge platforms, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies.We collaborate with leading thinkers from various industries on the most pressing issues confronting organisations, governments, and society, and we share our findings through thought-provoking content on our daily news and insights website, marksmendaily.com, and our quarterly business and lifestyle magazine, in Focus.To learn more, write to us today: contact@teammarksmen.com