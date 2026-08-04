Two flats on the same lane. Both around 1,400 sq ft. One sold in sixty to ninety days. The other has been sitting on the market for two Diwalis now. The only meaningful difference is thirty years on the completion certificate. That difference is now worth more than the flats. For four decades, a Bandra address was the entire pitch. A 1,200 sq ft flat on Turner Road did not need a case made for it. Location carried the deal and everything else was forgivable. Small lobby, one lift, parking sorted by seniority and shouting. Nobody walked away. That equation is quietly breaking.

Watch a site visit today. The buyer asks the second question before the first. Not what is the carpet area. How big is the gym. Is the pool temperature controlled. Is there a hyperbaric chamber, and no, that is not a joke any more. Then, is there valet parking. Then, asked carefully and never first, who else lives in the building. That last question is the one older societies cannot answer well. Age used to be pedigree in Bandra. It is now closer to a disclosure. The suburb is living through its sharpest split since the redevelopment wave of the early 2000s. On one side sits stock that is 25 to 45 years old, with tight lobbies, single lifts, and stilt parking that would embarrass a mid-tier hotel. On the other, a new set of towers is rising from Pali Hill to Perry Cross to Chimbai with the full menu today's buyer expects. Double-height lobbies. Sky decks. Automated parking. Specs that survive due diligence. Neighbours who arrived in a Range Rover SV rather than the family sedan they have driven since 1998.

An HNI walking in with 15 to 30 crore is not buying square feet. He is buying the experience of arriving home, and increasingly, the profile of the people he shares a lift with. That is not snobbery, it is resale logic. A building's demographic sets its future buyer pool. Older societies cannot compete on that scorecard. A society formed in 1988 is not installing a spa on the terrace. Its chairman is arguing about basement seepage, and has been since 2019. Then there is the quieter killer: paperwork. New RERA registered projects arrive with defined timelines, defect liability, and a clean chain of title. Resale in older buildings often carries inherited baggage. Share certificate mismatches. Legacy stamp duty gaps. A parking slot promised verbally in 1993 and documented nowhere. A returning NRI buyer, sitting in Dubai with three hours of bandwidth, has no appetite to unwind it. He clicks away to the under-construction tower two lanes down.

The pricing story reflects all of it. Older resale stock without redevelopment potential has broadly flatlined for three years, while under-construction inventory in the same lanes is up 18 to 25 per cent. Sellers now face a choice they hate. Price for the emotion of a legacy address, or price for what the market will actually clear. Very few say the second option out loud, which is why deals stall for fifteen to eighteen months. Rentals tell the same story faster. A 3 BHK in a new tower comfortably commands 3 to 4 lakh a month, more on a corporate lease. The same size flat two lanes away in a 1990 address struggles past 2.5 lakh, and the tenant still negotiates on lift reliability. Some owners have quietly stopped listing altogether. Waiting is easier than being told what you own is worth.

Redevelopment is the standard escape hatch, and it works. Done well, a tired 1980s building converts into a coveted tower with a bigger flat for the original owner. But redevelopment runs on Mumbai time. Layout approvals, society consent, and the one family on the third floor who will not sign. Five years is optimistic. Ten is realistic. The man across the table today is not waiting a decade for your building to become fashionable. None of this means old Bandra is finished. The low-rise legacy addresses on Pali Hill and Bandstand, where plot value alone justifies the ask, still attract patient capital. Land in Bandra is still land in Bandra, and the market rewards whoever owns the dirt. But those pockets are the exception. They are no defence for the 1994 building on a 900 sq yard plot with 42 members and no consensus.

Bandra is not losing its shine. It is deciding, building by building, who gets to keep it.