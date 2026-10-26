Entrepreneur and investor Tushar Kansal’s debut book, The Money Behind the Business, examines the financial decisions and human factors that shape fundraising, investment and business growth. Drawing on more than three decades of experience, he aims to make complex commercial concepts accessible through practical lessons from entrepreneurship and investment advisory. Kansal is the founder of Kansaltancy Ventures, a TEDx speaker and the recipient of 14 recognitions. His digital content has reportedly garnered more than 100 million views. The book reflects his experience on both sides of fundraising: as an entrepreneur seeking resources and as an advisor facilitating investments. That experience, he says, has shown him how often the financial realities underlying commercial decisions are overlooked.

His own entrepreneurial journey began after an early setback. In 1993, while preparing for the IIT-JEE, he joined Vidyamandir Classes but was not retained after struggling academically. The experience eventually became a turning point. After completing an MBA in Financial Management from Delhi University in 2001, he borrowed money from his father to establish IITS, an IIT-JEE coaching institute. Demand for quality coaching in North Delhi helped the venture take shape. The institute later operated three centres with net margins of nearly 40%. As competition from established coaching brands intensified, profitability fell to around 5%. Kansal and his team accepted an offer from Narayana for the student base while retaining the properties. The decision reinforced his view that exiting a venture can be a strategic choice rather than a failure. Sustainable wealth creation, he argues, depends on disciplined capital allocation and the ability to avoid emotional attachment to a venture.

The book also considers the different positions occupied by founders and investors. Entrepreneurs often need funding within a specific timeframe, while investors can assess multiple proposals before committing capital. He believes founders can narrow that gap through preparation, credibility and a clear commercial proposition. Introductions may help secure access to investors, but the underlying opportunity remains essential. He cautions against treating fundraising as an end in itself. Excessive capital can lead to unnecessary dilution, higher spending and misplaced priorities. He places particular emphasis on ownership, unit economics and the ability to build a sustainable business. Companies that depend on continued marketing expenditure without corresponding profitability can remain vulnerable, while the example of WeWork illustrates how abundant funding may amplify weaknesses rather than resolve them.

Kansal’s perspective on investment has also evolved. While projections, scalability and market potential remain important, he believes financial diligence alone does not determine whether an investor commits. Confidence in a leadership team, its resilience and its long-term vision can also influence decisions. Similarly, additional funding cannot by itself resolve disagreements between co-founders, conflicting ambitions, ineffective leadership or weak fundamentals. Capital can accelerate a promising model, but it cannot permanently compensate for structural problems. Public speaking and digital communication have become another part of his work. In 2016, an MBA senior invited him to judge an event sponsored by a venture capital fund, bringing him wider online visibility and new professional opportunities. He later appeared in 51 programmes for Venture Capital TV in Singapore, participating in discussions with international investors. His approach to personal branding centres on the distinction between visibility and credibility, with recognition carrying weight only when supported by experience, integrity and substance.

Outside work, Kansal describes reading and continuous learning as important parts of his life. He says he often spends around three hours a day reading and connects his devotion to Goddess Saraswati with Gyan Marg, or the pursuit of knowledge. Family, he adds, provides emotional grounding. The broader message of The Money Behind the Business is to recognise when persistence creates value and when stepping away is the wiser decision, while maintaining health, relationships and a commitment to learning. The Money Behind the Business is available in digital and physical formats through Amazon Kindle, Google Play Books, D2D Global platforms and Pothi.