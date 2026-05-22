Studying in the United Kingdom is a dream for many. Before you proceed, you need a student visa. This allows you to live and study legally in the country. The process is simple if you follow each step carefully.

What is a UK Student Visa?

A UK student visa is permission that lets you study in the United Kingdom. It is needed if your course is longer than six months and is usually called a Student Route visa. It shows that you are allowed to stay in the country for education.

Without this requirement, you cannot join full-time courses in colleges or universities. It is an important document for international applicants who want to study abroad.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply, you must meet some basic requirements. First, you need an offer letter from a UK university, also called CAS. You must also show proof of English language skills through tests like IELTS. You should prove that you have enough money to pay for your studies and living costs. A valid passport is required.