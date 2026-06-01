For Nutan, a Bangalore-based construction materials delivery company, WhatsApp had already become the primary channel for customer orders.

Contractors would message requirements for cement, steel, and other materials throughout the day. But managing those orders manually became increasingly difficult because pricing varied based on quantity.

A customer ordering 20 cement bags paid a different rate than someone ordering 200. Delivery timelines also changed based on location and stock availability.

Traditionally, building a system capable of handling those workflows would require custom software development.

Instead, Nutan used VibeFlow, an AI platform developed by Bangalore-based startup Mappstore.

The company simply described its pricing logic in plain English — including quantity-based pricing slabs, payment collection, and delivery coordination — and the platform generated a fully functional WhatsApp workflow in under a minute.